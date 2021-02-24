Big data analytics refers to the process of extracting meaningful insights, such as unknown correlations, hidden patterns, market trends, and customer preferences. It is majorly adopted by analysts and business users for faster and better decision-making using data that is unstructured & previously inaccessible to improve operational efficiencies & productivity, yield management, and reduce costs in semiconductor & electronics industry. In the semiconductor and electronics industry, it offers various benefits such as risk management, product development & innovations, quicker & better decision-making within organizations, and improved customer experience. Thus, all these benefits collectively contribute toward the growth of the big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics market.

Surge in adoption of big data analytics software by various organizations to facilitate enhanced & faster decision-making and surge in need to provide competitive advantage by analyzing & acting upon information in a timely manner significantly boost the growth of the EMEA big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics market. In addition, increase in demand for cloud-based big data analytics solutions among enterprises positively impacts the growth of the market.

However, high implementation cost and dearth of skilled workforce in developing economies are expected to hamper the market growth. On the other hand, rise in adoption of IoT devices coupled with the ongoing Industry 4.0 trend, increase in need to gain better insights for business planning, and surge in adoption of social media analytics tools are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period. The EMEA big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics market is segmented into component, deployment model, end user, analytics tool, application, usage, and region.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1469

In terms of component, the market is fragmented into software and services. On the basis of deployment mode, the market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. Depending on end user, it is bifurcated into semiconductor and electronics. On the basis of analytics tool, it is categorized into dashboard & data visualization, data mining & warehousing, self-service tools, reporting, and others. By application, it is segregated into customer analytics, supply chain analytics, marketing analytics, pricing analytics, workforce analytics, and others. By usage, the market is segmented into sales & marketing, fault detection & classification, predictive maintenance, virtual meterology, process optimization, yield prediction, others. Country wise, the market is analyzed across Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Switzerland, South Africa, Nigeria, and rest of EMEA.

The key players profiled in the big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics market analysis are Amazon Web Services, Cisco systems, Inc., Dell EMC, International Business Machines Corporation , KX Systems, Inc. , Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE , SAS Institute Inc., Splunk Inc., and TIBCO Software Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the EMEA big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of EMEA big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics market for the period 2020-2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

– Solution

– Services

BY DEPLOYMENT MODE

– On-premise

– Cloud-based

BY END USER

– Semiconductor

– Electronics

BY ANALYTICAL TOOL

– Dashboard & Data Visualization

– Reporting

– Self Service Tools

– Data Mining & Warehousing

– Others

– Dashboard & Data Visualization

– Reporting

– Self-service Tools

– Data Mining & Warehousing

– Others

BY APPLICATIONS

– Customer Analytics

– Supply Chain Analytics

– Marketing Analytics

– Pricing Analytics

– Workforce Analytics

– Others

BY USAGE

– Sales & Marketing

– Fault Detection & Classification

– Predictive Maintenance

– Virtual Meterology

– Process Optimization

– Yield Prediction

– Others

BY COUNTRY

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Turkey

– Saudi Arabia

– UAE

– Switzerland

– South Africa

– Nigeria

– Rest of EMEA

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1469

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Amazon Web Services

– Cisco systems, Inc.

– Dell EMC

– International Business Machines Corporation

– KX Systems, Inc.

– Microsoft Corporation

– SAP SE

– SAS Institute Inc.

– Splunk Inc.

– TIBCO Software Inc.