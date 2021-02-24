The white goods market size was valued at $ 635.4 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $ 1,031.0 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2027.

The term white goods refers to refrigerators, water heaters, freezers, unit air conditioners, washing machines, clothes dryers, and other similar domestic and commercial large appliances. With the significant increase in humidity and temperature worldwide, the demand for air conditioners, refrigerators and other cooling equipment and appliances has risen rapidly and this factor is expected to play an important role in the expansion of the white goods market in the forthcoming years.

Growing urbanization and personal disposable income have been majorly influencing the growth of the white goods market. Furthermore, people are taking foremost interest in improving their home and kitchens with smart household appliances, which is expected to create demand for white goods during the forecast period. Technological advancements in the white goods are further adding to the growth of the global market. For instance, in 2019, Panasonic strengthened its washing machines portfolio, with the launch of models featuring Flexible 2 Way Washing technology. The company introduced 38 new models in the segment-23 in fully automatic and 15 in semi-automatic washing machines. The range comes with a built-in water heater. The models also feature water re-use technology. Most of the companies are upgrading their products with smart features, internet of things and smartphones, which is expected to augment the demand for white goods.

Increased adoption of automatic home appliances and this home automation are becoming an essential part of everyday house work activity among consumers, which has created lucrative growth opportunities for the white goods manufacturers.

However, lack of distribution channels and proper electrification in rural areas are considerably expected to hinder the growth of the white goods market during the forecast period 2021-2027. Furthermore, lack of knowledge about the smart appliances and proper advertisements in the rural areas further hamper the growth of the global market.

The report segments the global white goods market into product, end user, distribution channel, and region. By product, it is categorized into air conditioner, refrigerator, washing machine, dishwasher, microwave oven and others. Depending on end user, it is fragmented into residential and commercial. On the basis of distribution channel, it is differentiated into supermarket & hypermarket, specialty store, retail store, e-commerce and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand and Rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

The major players operating in the market are Alliance Laundry System LLC, AB Electrolux, Blue Star Limited, Haier Group Corporation, IFB Industries Ltd, LG Electronics Inc., Havells India Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., The Middleby Corporation and Whirlpool Corporation,

