The major vendors covered:

Orthofix International N.V. (U.S.)

Medtronic plc (Ireland)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Inc. (U.S.)

DJO Finance LLC (U.S.)

Bioventus LLC (U.S.)

Stryker Corporation (U.S.)

DePuy Synthes (U.S.)

Arthrex

Inc. (U.S.)

Isto Biologics (U.S.)

Harvest Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

Segment by Type, the External Bone Growth Stimulators market is segmented into

Combined Magnetic Field (CMF) Devices

Capacitive Coupling (CC) Devices

Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) Devices ==================== Segment by Application, the External Bone Growth Stimulators market is segmented into

Spinal Fusion Surgeries

Delayed Union & Nonunion Bone Fractures

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeries