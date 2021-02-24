The global PVDF resin market was valued at $0.82 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $1.34 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), also known as polyvinylidene difluoride, is an engineering plastic that belongs to the family of semi-crystalline fluoropolymers. It is a non-reactive fluoropolymer produced by the polymerization of vinylidene difluoride (VDF). PVDF is used in applications that involve high temperature resistance, chemical resistance, strength, and purity toward acids, bases, solvents, and heat. Moreover, it is a key ingredient in high-end coatings for metal roofing in residential and commercial applications. PVDF membranes have the ability to immobilize proteins, owing to their affinity toward amino acids. Moreover, PVDF resins find extensive use as sheets, films, tubes, and coatings in various end-user industries such as chemical processing, oil & gas, construction, and electrical & electronics.

The PVDF resin has witnessed a noticeable growth over the past few years. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, owing to increase in demand for lithium-ion batteries, photovoltaic films, and coatings, as well as government support for R&D to find new commercial avenues. PVDF resin has high demand in Europe, the U.S., and across emerging economies such as China, India, and others. The global PVDF resin market is segmented on the basis of type of crystalline phase, applications, end-use industry, and region. Depending on type of crystalline phase, the market is divided into alpha, beta, gamma, and delta. On the basis of application, the PVDF resin market is segmented into resin and filament.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1423

Based on the end-use industry, the global PVDF resin market is segmented into chemical processing, electrical & electronics, construction, new energies, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals & biomedical, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report includes in-depth analysis of different segments and provides market estimations between 2020 and 2027.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global PVDF resin market is provided.

Porter’s five forces model illustrates the potency of buyers & sellers, which is estimated to assist the market players to adopt effective strategies.

Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the global PVDF resin market growth, in terms of value.

The key market players are profiled to gain an understanding of the strategies adopted by them.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2027, which help to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type of Crystalline Phase

– Alpha

– Beta

– Gamma

– Delta

By Application

– Resin

– Filament

By End-Use Industry

– Chemical Processing

– Electrical & Electronics

– Construction

– New Energies

– Oil & Gas

– Pharmaceuticals & Biomedical

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1423

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Arkema S.A.

– Daikin Industries, Ltd.

– Kureha Corporation

– RTP Company, Inc.

– Shanghai Huayi 3F New Materials Co., Ltd.

– Shanghai Ofluorine Co., Limited

– Solvay SA

– 3M

– Zhejiang Fotech International Co., Ltd.

– Zhuzhou Hongda Polymer Materials Co., Ltd.

Other players operating in the PVDF resin market are Agiplast, SKC, Sinochem Lantian, Dongyue Group, and others.