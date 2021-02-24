The global antimicrobial additives market was valued at $5.1 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $7.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Antimicrobial additives are active additives that are included in the processing of a material that will hinder the life or growth of microorganisms. These microorganisms can include a variety of organisms such as bacteria, mold, fungi, algae, and viruses. These additives are classified depending upon type of microbial action such as bacteriostatics and bactericides. Antimicrobial additives that eradicate the growth of bacteria are bactericidal antimicrobial additives, while those that prevent growth of bacteria are known as bacteriostatic antimicrobial additives. Inorganic antimicrobial additives such as silver, copper, and zinc, are formulated into different forms such as concentrated powder, liquid suspension, or masterbatch pellet depending on the board substance and manufacturing method.

Presently, rising antibiotic resistant bacteria and microorganism is a critical issue, which in turn has promoted development of effective antimicrobial additives and technologies that are effective against neutralizing infectious disease. Rising population in countries such as India and China, has increased the tendency of microbial contamination. Thus, antimicrobial additives can inhibit cross contamination and helps to maintain hygienic conditions is also considerable factor that is augmenting the antimicrobial additives market. Antimicrobial additives such as silver and copper, are widely utilized in the healthcare industry in parts of North America region to prohibit the growth of HAI (Hospital Acquired Infection) causing microbes.

However, antimicrobial additives that are used in surface coatings are offering less amount of antimicrobial action, which is the major factor that is hampering the overall market growth. For instance, according to the U.S. Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there is no suggestive evidence that offers antimicrobial action of surface coatings from microbial contamination. Product development of antimicrobial additives is predicted to offer new opportunity in the global market. For instance, plant-based antimicrobial additives are developed using latest technology.

The global antimicrobial additives market is segmented by product type, application, end-use, and region.

Based on product type, the global antimicrobial additives market is categorized into inorganic antimicrobial additives and organic antimicrobial additives. Inorganic antimicrobial additives include silver, copper, and zinc. Organic antimicrobial additives includes 4,5-Dichloro-2-N-Octyl-4-Isothiazolin-3-One, oxybisphenox arsin, triclosan, and others. The inorganic antimicrobial additives segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.

Based on application, the global antimicrobial additives market is segmented into plastic, paints & coatings, pulp & paper, and others. In 2019, the plastic segment accounted for the largest market share, whereas the paints & coatings segment is expected to register highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Based on end-use, the global antimicrobial additives market is segmented into construction, automotive, healthcare, food & beverage, and others. The healthcare segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2019, and it is anticipated to register highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on region, the global antimicrobial additives market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2019, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share and is predicted to dominate the market share in the forecast period.

The global antimicrobial additives market profiles the leading players that include BASF SE, BioCote Limited, Clariant AG, King Plastic Corporation, Microban International Limited, Milliken Chemical, Sanitized AG, Lyondell Basell, PolyOne Corporation, and DOW Inc.

The global antimicrobial additives market report provides in-depth competitive analysis as well as profiles of these major players.

