Core banking solutions (CBS) is networking of branches, which enables execution of routine transactions such as withdrawal, passbooks, cash deposits, statements of accounts, and demand drafts. In addition, customers can avail banking services & operate their accounts from any branch of the banks on a single platform, provided by CBS network. Moreover, core banking solutions rely on computer & internet technology to deliver streamlined banking service experience to customers. Furthermore, core banking solutions help to meet dynamically changing market & customer needs, improving & simplifying banking processes, speed up banking transactions, and expand presence in rural & remote areas.

Rapid change in consumer behavior & preferences toward availing banking products & services has led banks to enhance their existing product lines by implementing core banking solutions to provide cost-effective & efficient banking services in the market. Moreover, banks are adopting technologies such as application programming interfaces (APIs), data analytics, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and robotic process automation (RPA) to modernize banking functionality and provide real-time banking services. These factors, as a result drive the core banking solutions market growth. However, lack of awareness toward core banking solutions and numerous benefits provided by core banking solutions are some of the factors that hamper the market growth.

On the contrary, surge in mergers & acquisitions among banks & financial institutions, which are adopting new approaches for on-going business operations rather than rebuilding from scratch, are expected to enhance automated banking services on a single platform. Banks & financial institutions require modernization of core banking systems and such mergers and acquisitions further propel adoption of these systems.

The core banking solutions market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, enterprise size, type, end user, and region. On the basis of component, the market is bifurcated into solution and service. In terms of deployment model, it is divided into on-premise and cloud. Based on enterprise size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises (SMEs). By type, it is segmented into enterprise customer solutions, loans, deposits, and others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into banks, credit unions & community banks, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report analyses the profiles of key players operating in the market include Capital Banking Solutions, EdgeVerve Systems Limited, Finastra, FIS, Fiserv, Inc., NCR Corporation, Oracle, SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, and Temenos Headquarters SA. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration to strengthen their position in the industry.

Key market segments

By Component

– Solution

– Service

By Deployment Model

– On-premise

– Cloud

By Enterprise Size

– Large Enterprises

– Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Type

– Enterprise Customer Solutions

– Loans

– Deposits

– Others

By End User

– Banks

– Credit Unions & Community Banks

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Netherlands

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Singapore

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Key market players

– Capital Banking Solutions

– EdgeVerve Systems Limited

– Finastra

– FIS

– Fiserv, Inc.

– NCR Corporation

– Oracle

– SAP SE

– Tata Consultancy Services Limited

– Temenos Headquarters SA