The global force sensor market was valued at $2.16 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $3.30 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.30% from 2020 to 2027. The global force sensor market is experiencing significant growth and is expected to grow considerably in the next few years. A force sensor is an instrument that measures the amount of force between two surfaces. Force sensors or force transducers translate an input mechanical force into electrical signal at output. Basically, it works as a force sensing resistor in an electric circuit.

These force measurement instruments vary with their working principles based on factors considered during designing process. Force sensors are used to measure weight, mass, pressure, and torque. These sensors can be used over a wide range of temperature. These are used in industries, such as electronics, robotics, chemical, agricultural sector, paper & print, for various purposes.

Growing adoption and application of force sensors in the manufacturing, construction, and industrial sectors boost the force sensor market growth. In addition, increasing demand for force sensors in the robotics and medical sector propels the market growth. Moreover, low manufacturing cost, accuracy, and high reliability are the factors that drive the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the factor that restricts the market growth is that force sensors are rigid in construction. However, innovation and ongoing development in sensor technology are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1485

The global force sensor market is segmented into operation, force type, technology, end user, and region. By operation, the market is segmented into analog and digital. By force type, it is divided into compression & tension, compression, and tension. By technology, the market is fragmented into strain gauge, load cell, force sensitive resistors (FSRs), and others. Depending on end user, the market is segregated into automotive, locomotive, manufacturing, mining, aerospace & defense, construction, healthcare, and others. Region-wise, the force sensor market trends are analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

The key players operating in the market include TE Connectivity Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., ATI Industrial Automation, Inc., Tekscan, Inc., Sensata Technologies, Inc., Siemens AG, Vishay Precision Group, ABB Ltd, Futek Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc., and Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik (HBM) GmbH. These key players have adopted various strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations, to increase their market penetration and strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Force Sensor Market Key Segments

By Operation

– Analog

– Digital

By Force Type

– Compression & Tension

– Compression

– Tension

By Technology

– Strain Gauge

– Load Cell

– Force Sensitive Resistors (FSRs)

– Others

By End User

– Automotive

– Locomotive

– Manufacturing

– Mining

– Aerospace & Defense

– Construction

– Healthcare

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1485

Key Market Players

– TE Connectivity Ltd.

– Honeywell International Inc.

– ATI Industrial Automation Inc.

– Tekscan Inc.

– Sensata Technologies Inc.

– Siemens AG

– Vishay Precision Group

– ABB Ltd.

– Futek Advanced Sensor Technology Inc.

– Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik (HBM) GmbH