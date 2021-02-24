Consumers play a significant role across various business sectors. Hence, to maintain customers as well as to cater to rise in demand for consumers, an efficient call center software is essential. Contact center software helps customers to reach businesses for their support needs. It enables companies to manage a high volume of outbound and inbound customer communications across a range of channels. It includes call center solutions, which focus on handling and managing incoming calls based on number and related database of instructions handling. Contact centers and associated call centers are typically part of an overall customer relationship management (CRM) strategy and processes of a company. For every business, it offers various benefits such as enhanced customer service management, improved reporting features, and enhanced productivity and efficiency.

Surge in use of contact center software among organizations to enhance customer experience through multiple channels including voice, video, mobile, web, and social media is the key factor that drives market growth. In addition, rise in omnichannel communication approach, rapid advancements in field of customer relationship management, and surge in need for personalized services fuel the global contact center software market. However, difficulty while integrating with legacy systems and cost issues in case of on-premise call center software hampers the market growth to some extent. On the other hand, emergence of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, predictive analysis, cloud computing, and machine learning are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during forecast period. In addition, surge in use of social media by customers is anticipated to be opportunistic for the market growth during the forecast period.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1474

The contact center software market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, enterprise size, solution type, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, it is categorized into solution and services. On the basis of deployment type, it is classified into on-premise and cloud. As per enterprise size, it is classified into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical, it is categorized into IT and telecommunication, BFSI, healthcare, consumer goods & retail, media & entertainment, travel & hospitality, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The company profiles of Contact Center Software Market players included in this report are Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Avaya, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Mitel Corporation, NEC Corporation, Nice Systems Ltd., Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the contact center software market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of contact center software market for the period 2020-2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

– Software

– Services

BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

– On-premise

– Cloud

BY ENTERPRISE SIZE

– Large Enterprises

– Small and Medium Enterprises

BY SOFTWARE TYPE

– Intelligent Call Routing

– IVR

– Workforce Management

– Reporting and Analytics

– Security Functions

– Intelligent Virtual Assistant

– Others

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– BFSI

– Healthcare

– Retail and E-Commerce

– Government and Education

– IT and Telecom

– Travel and hospitality

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1474

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

– Avaya, Inc.

– Cisco Systems, Inc.

– Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

– Microsoft Corporation

– Mitel Corporation

– NEC Corporation

– Nice Systems Ltd.

– Oracle Corporation

– SAP SE

– Genesys

– 8*8 Contact Center