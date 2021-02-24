Electronic Design Automation (EDA) software involves a diverse set of algorithms and applications that are required for the design of complex next generation semiconductor and electronics products. The EDA software are used to design and verify integrated circuits (ICs), printed circuit boards (PCBs), and electronic systems. The EDA software market is closely related to semiconductor industry; EDA software is also known as ECAD software.

Increase in importance of EDA in the electronic design processes, advancement in SoC technology, and surge in penetration of modern technologies such as IoT, AI are the major factors that mainly drive the growth of the electronic design automation software market. However, availability of the open-source EDA software and the risk of cyber threat is expected to hinder the EDA market growth. On the contrary, rise in demand for miniature electronic devices and for machine learning in EDA is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

The electronic design automation software market is segmented on the basis of type, deployment, application and region. Depending on type, it is classified into Computer-aided Engineering (CAE), IC Physical Design and Verification, Printed Circuit Board and Multi-chip Module (PCB and MCM), Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) and services. As per application, it is classified into communication, consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, Aerospace & defense, medical, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the global electronic design automation software market analysis include ANSYS, Inc., Altair, Altium LLC, Aldec, Inc., Autodesk, Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Keysight Technologies, Mentor (a Siemens Business), Silvaco Inc. and Synopsys.

Key benefits for stakeholders

– The study provides in-depth analysis of the global electronic design automation software market along with the current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analyses on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global electronic design automation software market from 2019 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key market segments

By Type

– Computer-aided Engineering (CAE)

– IC Physical Design and Verification

– Printed Circuit Board and Multi-chip Module (PCB and MCM)

– Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP)

– Services

By Application

– Communication

– Consumer Electronics

– Automotive

– Industrial

– Aerospace & Defense

– Medical

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

