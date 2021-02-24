Deployable military shelters are temporary shelter solutions for military applications; they require minimal set-up time and are easy to transport. Deployable military shelters can be set-up in an hour and require less than 6-8 personnel for the installation process. Deployable military shelters are light weight and available in different sizes. They offer easy mobility and integration with communication, telecom and other systems. Deployable military shelters are widely used to set up temporary military base camps, especially overseas and at conflict affected areas where military bases are required for a short period of time. Rise in border conflicts and increased military spending are set to demand for deployable military shelters.

The global deployable military shelter market is expected to witness significant growth in 2018, reaching a value of US$ 893.9 Mn with a Y-o-Y growth rate of 4.1% as compared to 2017. The global deployable military shelter market is estimated to register a 4.6% CAGR in term of value and create an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 499.9 Mn during the forecast period. North America is expected to be one of the most lucrative regions in the global deployable military shelter market during the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7%.

Furthermore, the global deployable military shelter market will be affected by rising tensions between the U.S., China, North Korea, South Korea and Russia. This has led to an increase in the number of military personnel and military bases around the world, which has created an increase in the demand for deployable military shelters.

The oil war and the war on terrorism in the Middle East have been among the main contributors to the growth of the global deployable military shelter market. Countries such as the U.S. and Russia have deployed a large number of military personnel and set up a number of military bases in the Middle East to support and aid the local government in the war against terrorism. This has created significant demand for deployable military shelters in the past few years.

The rise in the number of people migrating from politically and economically unstable countries to more secure and stable countries has led to an increase in the demand for deployable military shelters in countries such as the U.S., Germany, France and the U.K.

In the recent past, the deployable military shelter market has witnessed significant demand in the vehicle mounted shelters segment, due to the increasing need for mobile tactical operations centres. On the other hand, the personnel segment is estimated to create major demand in the deployable military shelter market as well. By material type, the conventional segment is expected to hold the leading value share in the global deployable military shelter market while the soft wall segment is expected to lead the global deployable military shelter market in terms of volume share.

In 2017, North America and Western Europe accounted for nearly 48.9% of the global deployable military shelter market share. China is also expected to be one of the most attractive regions in the global deployable military shelter market, accounting for 13% of the total market share.

Alaska Structures, Weatherhaven, HDT Global, Röder HTS Höcker GmbH, General Dynamics Corporation, AAR, ZEPPELIN MOBILE SYSTEME GmbH, Gichner Shelter Systems, DREHTAINER GmbH and RedGuard are some of the key players involved in the global deployable military shelter market.

