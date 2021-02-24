The image based barcode reader market is anticipated to expand impressively from 2020-2030, concludes Future Market Insight in its recently published report.

Rapid Industry 4.0 penetration has led to the deployment of advanced technologies in the form of robotics, artificial intelligence and cloud-based computing across the manufacturing sector. This has made it possible for firms to streamline asset tracking and monitoring, for which the adoption of barcode readers has surged.

Heightened concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus have prompted end-users to employ barcode readers as a way of ensuring contactless transactions between individuals. Retailers are exploiting this technology to analyze user data and expand their customer base through virtual platforms. Similarly, airports are using QR codes to filter visitors and enable contact tracing.

Based on these trends, adoption of image based barcode scanners is only expected to increase in the coming forecast period.

“Mushrooming online business activities will lay a red carpet for the image based barcode reader manufacturers to walk smoothly towards better revenue prospects,” concludes an FMI analyst.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11940

Key Takeaways from FMI’s Image Based Barcode Reader Report

Retail and commercial sector shall capture 33% of the overall revenue share

Global image based barcode reader market shall surge at a CAGR of 7% between 2020 and 2030

North America is the market hegemon, capturing nearly 28% of the revenue share

Smartphone based scanners are acquiring immense popularity due its high degree of convenience

Image based barcode readers sales will surge by 2020-end, attributed to heightened ICT spending, valued at US$ 689 Bn

Image Based Barcode Reader Market- Key Trends

Barcode readers mounted automated robots are becoming mainstream across the retail and commercial sectors

Smartphones with sophisticated barcode readers such as Android 9 and Apple 13 are immensely catapulting revenue prospects

2D-based image barcode scanners are acquiring high traction owing to their ease of operability

Intensive marketing campaigns by leading players is helping them carve a foothold within the landscape

Holding capacities are expected to witness an uptick of nearly 2000 data characters, ranging from supply chain management figures to inventory stocks

Image Based Barcode Reader Market- Region-wise Analysis

East Asia exhibits tremendous growth potential in the coming years, with China & Japan experiencing the maximum expansions

Countries such as the United States have already attained maturity, being used for a hassle-free shopping experience

South Asia shall expand 2.4x during the 2020-2030 forecast period

Image Based Barcode Reader Market- Competitive Landscape

The image based barcode reader vendors are capitalizing on the trend of surging QR-code popularity to acquire a competitive edge over others. Prominent companies such as L’Oréal, Nissan, Tesco, PayPal and Starbucks are all leverage QR-codes to enhance customer experiences.

Kaspersky, for instance, has launched its QR code reader and scanner which is compatible with Apple and Android phones. Its scanner prohibits any access to unsecure links, thus making at an extremely safe application. Similarly, Google Playstore and Apple Store provide the Bar-Code reader which allows copy pasting on the web and export on Google drive.

For information on the Research Approach used in the Report, Request [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-11940

Image Based Barcode Reader Market Taxonomy

Imaging Type

1D Image/Code Scanning

2D Image/Code Scanning

Product Type

Portable/Handheld Scanners

Rugged Scanners

PDS Scanners

Smart Phones

Automatic Readers

Cordless Scanners

Fixed-Position Scanners

Stationery Scanners

Presentation Scanners

End-Users

Retail and Commercial

Manufacturing

Automotive

F&B

Semiconductors

General Manufacturing

Others

Healthcare

Logistics & Warehouse

Commercial Aviation

Defense

Others

Technology

S Mounted Lens

C Mounted Lens

Autofocus/Liquid Based Lens

Connectivity

USB

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

PoE (Power over Ethernet)

Sales Channel

Online

Offline

Region/Country

North America

S

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

EU-5

Russia

Rest of Europe

South Asia & Pacific

India

ASEAN

Oceania

Rest of South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

Northern Africa

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Contact sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-special-price/rep-gb-11940

Know More about Image Based Barcode Reader Market

A new market research report published by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the global image based barcode reader market report provides extensive insights into the market demand trends and analysis of opportunities over the forecast period. The report analyzes the image based barcode reader market through seven different segments – imaging type, product type, end use, technology, connectivity, sales channel, and region. The image based barcode reader market report also offers in-depth assessment of pricing by different key market dynamics, life cycle analysis, and technologies that are being deployed in the manufacturing of image based barcode readers and product adoption across several end-use industries.

Table Of Content

Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Key Market Trends Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Innovation and Diversification

4.2. Imaging Type Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.3. Marketing and Brand Management

4.4. Organic Growth Strategies

4.5. Supply Chain and Distribution management

Download Complete TOC Of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-11940

Explore Extensive Insights on FMI’s Industrial Automation & Equipment Landscape

NDT Inspection Services Market: FMI’s report on the NDT inspection services market brings to the fore insights that will assist stakeholders in identifying key opportunities and challenges impacting its growth in the upcoming decade’s forecast period.

RFID Tester Market: The RFID tester market research report published by FMI analyzes the crucial trends responsible for shaping its growth from 2018-2028. The report has incorporated a detailed segmental analysis based on application, end-use and frequency band across seven prominent regions.

Warehouse Barcode Systems Market: Investigate FMI’s ongoing study on the warehouse barcode systems market to glean valuable insights on the prominent growth drivers, restraints and opportunities across the forecast period until 2029.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously track emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/image-based-barcode-reader-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/image-based-barcode-reader-market