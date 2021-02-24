The colloidal silica market earns a major part of the revenue from the electronics, semiconductors and paint industry. Pharmaceutical industry is offering great opportunities and will hold a majority share in the market. Manufacturers in acidic colloidal silica are involved into the broader side of end-use application which includes (Metallurgy, electronics and semiconductors etc.).

“Chemical industry with its alkaline and acidic colloidal silica will offer a greater revenue to the market in the upcoming years. Manufacturers and key market players are focussing more on product customization and expansion of market on both regional and domestic levels,” says the FMI Analyst.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive market insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6499

Colloidal Silica Market – Key Highlights

The global colloidal silica market registered a value of US$ 233 MN in 2020.

On the basis of application, electronics and semiconductors stands on the pedestal with covering 1/3 portion of the market.

On the basis of region, East Asia stands as the largest shareholder while China seen as the most lucrative in casting and coating market.

Acidic and alkaline colloidal silica is expected to gain momentum in the upcoming years.

Colloidal Silica Market – Driving Factors

Varied use as a water-solvent in paint and coating industry drives the market.

Rising demand in pharmaceutical tablets like paracetamol and animal pharmaceuticals due to enhanced moisture sensitivity.

Colloidal silica finds assorted application in tablet making which includes adsorbent, anti-caking agent, disintegrant and glidant.

Chemical industry is relying on colloidal silica and alkaline as well as acidic colloidal silica market is likely to expand thereby, paving path for new opportunities.

Colloidal Silica Market – Key Restraints

Excessive use might cause harmful environmental impacts.

Pharmaceutical industries should rely on it in a limited way to prevent side-effects.

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-6499

Expected Impact on Market by Coronavirus Outbreak

Due to strict lockdown measures, electronics and semi-conductor industry might not grow at the same pace as it used to. Growth per year will now reduce as colloidal silica is largely used in electronics and semiconductors itself. Stock market is already facing uncertainties and COVID-19 might bring a major loss to this sector.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the market include – Akzo Nobel N.V (Nouryon Holding, Merck KGaA, ADEKA CORPORATION, ALLIED HIGH TECH PRODUCTS, INC, Nissan Chemical Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Cabot Corporation, Evonik Industries

Companies take up unique strategies to expand their market and gain profit. For an instance, the key players are planning to focus on product customization for a better footprint.

Another major strategy of the major participants’ remain as that of R&D activity of capacity expansion.

Buy [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/6499

More on the report

This report presents an analysis on the basis of segments including product type (alkaline, acidic, modified), end-use (pharmaceuticals, metallurgy, paper and pulp etc.) and region (North America, Europe, South Asia etc.)

Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of FMI’s Chemicals and Materials Landscape

Colloidal Metal Particles Market FMI’s analysis presents segmentation on the basis of product type, application and region. The report highlights changing dynamics and trends in the metal particle market.

Chromatography Silica Resins Market Find insights on types, end-use, mesh-size, application and purity. This report also provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators.

Electronics Adhesives Market FMI’s report highlights segmentation on the basis of materials, application, end-use and region. It gives insight into changes in market dynamics and assessment of the trajectory of the electronics adhesives market

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com