Media and entertainment (M&E) companies are generating a significant amount of content with escalating resolution. Storage solutions enable to manage this huge amount of unstructured data in a way that can be easily scaled and readily accessible across the media chain. Data storage is essential for content acquisition, archiving, editing, and digital preservation, as well as broadcast, digital cinema, satellite, cable, internet, network, video-on-demand (VOD), and over-the-top (OTT) distribution. Various types of storage solutions such as HDD, SSD, digital tape, and flash storage are used in the M&E industry. Rise in need to archive huge digital content and increase in digitized historical analog content fuels demand for archives using optical discs, tape, and hard drive arrays. Effective storage solutions ensure that the most valuable data of an organization is organized and easily accessible, while providing flexibility, robustness, and scalability.

Rise in popularity of 4K UHD content; growth in shift from traditional to digital advertising channels; and surge in demand for creation, distribution, and conversion of video content are major factors that drives growth of the market. In addition, rapid advances in areas including workflow collaboration, artistic creativity, and new distribution models across the media and entertainment industry fuels the market growth. Moreover, rise in demand for media and entertainment storage due to the COVID-19 pandemic fuels the market. However, high cost of media and entertainment storage solutions hinder the market growth to some extent. Moreover, surge in demand for storage requirements as image resolution increases and stereoscopic VR video have become popular is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth. In addition, emergence of advanced media and entertainment storage solutions to maintain data integrity and security is expected to be opportunistic for growth of the media and entertainment storage market during the forecast period.

The media and entertainment storage market is segmented on the basis of component, storage solution, deployment type, storage medium, end user, and region. On the basis of component, it is categorized into solution and services. On the basis of storage solution, it is classified into direct-attached storage, network-attached storage, and storage area network. As per deployment type, it is classified into local (on-premise), remote (cloud), and hybrid. Depending on storage medium, it is divided HDD, SSD, digital tape, and others. On the basis of end user, it is classified into broadcast, production and post-production, media agencies, advertising, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The company profiles of media and entertainment storage market players included in this report are Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems, Dell EMC, IBM, Microsoft, NetApp, Oracle, Seagate Technology, Toshiba, and Western Digital.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

– Solution

– Services

BY STORAGE SOLUTION

– Direct-Attached Storage

– Network-Attached Storage

– Storage Area Network

BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

– Local (on-premise)

– Remote (cloud)

– Hybrid

BY STORAGE MEDIUM

– HDD

– SSD

– Digital Tape

– Others

BY END USER

– Broadcast

– Production and post- production

– Media agencies

– Advertising

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

