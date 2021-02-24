Rich communication service a type of protocol between the phone and mobile operators. The aim of rich communication system is to replace traditional MMS and SMS messaging service, which is being used from the last few decades. The rich communication service technology is similar to WhatsApp or telegram messaging in which live chatting can take place and all these features can be handled by data networks. In this system, users can perform text chatting along with graphic interchange format (GIFs), short audio record, and emojis on mobile phone without any external or third-party application.

Numerous factors, such as growing number of online marketing & advertising companies and increasing development of voice over long-term evolution technology (VO-LTE) along with mobility service, drive the growth of the rich communication services market globally. Moreover, rising adoption of cloud-based services among small & medium enterprises for managing mobile content boosts the growth of the global rich communication services market. However, limited end-to-end encryption and increasing competition by over-the-top platforms hinder the growth of the global rich communication services market. Furthermore, growing penetration of 5G networks, increasing investment by top players, and increasing use of smart phones create lucrative opportunities for the rich communication services market.

The rich communication services market is segmented on the basis of deployment model, enterprise size, application, industry vertical, and region. By deployment model, it is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. By enterprise size, it is divided into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. By application, it is categorized into rich calls & messaging, content delivery (content sharing, file transfer), value added services (VAS), marketing & advertising campaign, and cloud storage. By industry vertical, it is classified into healthcare, retail & e-commerce, BFSI, IT & telecom, travel & tourism, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

This report provides in-depth profile of some of the key market players in the rich communication services market, which are AT&T Inc., Vodafone Idea Limited, Google LLC/Alphabet Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, China Mobile, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, ZTE Corporation, and SK Telecom.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides in-depth analysis of the rich communication services market along with current trends and future estimations to explain imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size are provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the rich communication services market for the period 2020-2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

– Cloud

– On-premise

BY ENTERPRISE SIZE

– Small & Medium Enterprises

– Large Enterprises

BY APPLICATION:

– Rich Calls & Messaging

– Content Delivery (Content Sharing, File Transfer)

– Value Added Services (VAS)

– Marketing & Advertising Campaign

– Cloud Storage

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– Healthcare

– Retail & E-commerce

– BFSI

– IT & Telecom

– Travel & Tourism

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– AT&T Inc.

– Vodafone Idea Limited

– Google LLC/Alphabet Inc.

– Verizon Communications Inc.

– Deutsche Telekom AG

– China Mobile

– Ericsson

– Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

– ZTE Corporation

– SK Telecom