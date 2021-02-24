The Chile precast construction market size is expected to reach $492.1 million in 2027, from $323.0 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2027. Precast construction, also known as prefabricated construction or off-site construction involves casting of building or infrastructural elements in another location. The casted member is then transported and fixed securely to form a monolithic structure. The separate building parts are usually joined using bolts or by pouring concrete in the connection gaps. Around 60% to 90% construction activities are conducted off-site in precast construction. Further, precast construction can be classified into two main types namely, modular construction and manufactured homes. Modular construction mainly includes casting of separate building parts in factory environment, whereas manufactured homes include complete construction of homes which are transported on their own frame or chassis to the desired location.

Precast construction is often carried out in enclosed and controlled environments which helps in maintaining the quality of construction. In addition, precast construction includes use of high strength concrete which improves the seismic resistance of the structure. Chile lies on the tectonic plate boundary and the subduction zone, where the ocean crust slides under the continent land causing compressional deformation, known as the Peru-Chile trench.

This makes the country prone to earthquakes. The most severe earthquake measured in human history with a magnitude of 9.5 occurred in Chile in 1960 following with occurrence of seismic activities at average intervals of 25 to 100 years apart. Such earthquakes cause major damage to the public and private infrastructure and often cause fatalities due to failure of buildings. The use of precast construction with enhanced seismic design can assist in overcoming the damage caused to human life and property. This drives the growth of the Chile precast construction market. Furthermore, increasing investment on infrastructural projects in pipeline also drives the demand for the precast construction practices in Chile. Since 1993, a total of 98 contracts have been awarded through public private partnership (PPP) with value of more than $25.05 billion. Further, Chile has 24 finalized projects and 74 ongoing projects within which the Chilean Ministry of Public Works (MOP) has announced its plans of tendering $3 billion in contracts on average per year in 2020 to 2024. According to the Modular Building Institute based in the U.S., use of precast construction can reduce construction time by 30% to 50%, when compared to the traditional practices. This also includes use of high-quality construction materials and safe construction practices which helps in sustaining the quality of construction. This further drives the demand of precast construction in Chile which in turn boosts the growth of the Chile precast construction market.

However, the unstable socio-economic condition is likely to hamper the growth of the Chilean economy. The social unrest and inequality in living standards of population has disrupted the economic growth in Chile during recent years. According to the World Bank, the social unrest has resulted in decline in the GDP from 3.9% in 2018 to 1.1% in 2019. In addition, the country is also facing high inequality of opportunities to the growing middle class owing to segmented service provision in healthcare, education, and segregated labor market. Such factors restrain the growth of the Chile precast construction industry.

On the contrary, the use of technologies such as digital tools in planning and designing of precast components is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the Chile precast construction market. In addition, use of new concrete technologies such as ultra-high-performance concrete, light weight concrete, fiber reinforced concrete, and others improve the quality of precast construction. This can also surge the demand for precast construction in Chile during the forecast period.

The Chile precast construction market is segmented on the basis of product, construction type, and end-user industry. Based on product, the Chile precast construction market is fragmented into columns & beams, floors & roofs, walls, staircases, girders, paving slabs, and others. By construction type, the market is classified into modular and manufactured homes. According to end-user industry, the Chile precast construction market is categorized into residential and non-residential.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The key market players profiled in the report include Ecomundo, Hormipret, Pacadar SAU, Prefabrik Yapi A.?, Prefast SpA, Ramaq Chile, Tecno Fast, Tensacon, Tensocret, and Vollert Anlagenbau GmbH.

Many competitors in the Chile precast construction market adopted business expansion as their key developmental strategy to expand their geographical foothold and upgrade their product technologies. For instance, in October 2019, the Chile based company E2E, which is a joint venture between Celulosa Arauco y Constitucin based in Chile and Belgian company Etex, inaugurated its first manufacturing unit for wooden buildings and prefabricated housing. The company started business in Chile in February 2019 and has developed two 4-storey buildings and four hundred 2-storey houses in Chile and Casablanca respectively.

CHILE PRECAST CONSTRUCTION MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PRODUCT

Columns & Beams

Floors & roofs

Walls

Staircases

Girders

Paving slabs

Others

BY CONSTRUCTION TYPE

Modular construction

Manufactured homes

BY END-USER INDUSTRY

Residential

Non-residential

KEY PLAYERS

Ecomundo

Hormipret

Pacadar SAU

Prefabrik Yapi A.?

Prefast SpA

Ramaq Chile

Tecno Fast

Tensacon

Tensocret

Vollert Anlagenbau GmbH