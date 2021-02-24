Hydrogen aircraft is a type of zero-emission aircraft that uses hydrogen as fuel and does not emit any environmentally harmful gases such as CO2, NOx, and others. An increase in air passenger traffic, along with rise in GHG emissions is expected to propel the growth of the hydrogen aircraft market during the forecast period. Moreover, the leading companies operating in the market are developing different technologies and finding innovative ways to commercialize hydrogen-fuelled aircraft over the years. For instance, Airbus S.A.S is leading the development of hydrogen aircraft and aims to deliver a hydrogen-fuelled commercial aircraft by 2035. Airbus S.A.S is backed by a huge investment in hydrogen research from the French and German governments.

The high suitability of hydrogen as the aviation fuel, and reduced GHG emissions are expected to drive the growth of the global hydrogen aircraft market during the forecast period. However, the high costs associated with the production and handling of hydrogen and the huge investments required for approval and certification of hydrogen-based aircraft are anticipated to obstruct the market growth during the forecast timeline.

The hydrogen aircraft market is segmented on the basis of passenger capacity, range, application, and region. The passenger capacity segment is divided into less than 100, 100-200, and more than 200. By range, the market is segmented into Short Haul (<1,000 Km), Medium Haul (1,000-2,000 Km), and Long Haul (2,000+ Km). Depending on the application, the market is segmented into passenger aircraft and cargo aircraft. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1413

Competitive analysis and profiles of the major hydrogen aircraft market players include AeroDelft, AeroVironment, INC., Airbus S.A.S., Alaka’i Technologies, HES Energy Systems, Pipistrel d.o.o, PJSC Tupolev, The Boeing Company, Urban Aeronautics Ltd, and ZeroAvia, Inc.

The report includes the study of the hydrogen aircraft market with respect to the growth prospects and restraints based on the regional analysis. The study includes Porter’s five forces analysis of the industry to determine the impact of suppliers, competitors, new entrants, substitutes, and buyers on market growth.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study presents analytical depiction of the global hydrogen aircraft market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2030 to 2040 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Passenger Capacity

o Less than 100

o 100-200

o More than 200

By Range

o Short Haul (<1,000 Km)

o Medium Haul (1,000-2,000 Km)

o Long Haul (2,000+ Km)

By Application

o Passenger Aircraft

o Cargo Aircraft

By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1413

KEY PLAYERS

o AeroDelft

o AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

o Airbus S.A.S.

o Alaka’i Technologies

o HES Energy Systems

o Pipistrel d.o.o

o PJSC Tupolev

o The Boeing Company

o Urban Aeronautics Ltd

o ZeroAvia, Inc.