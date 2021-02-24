One Wheel Electric Scooter is a single wheel electric driven personal commute transportation solution. Under the scope of the research, electric unicycle and one wheel electric hover boards are considered for off road as well as daily commute activities. Market players of one wheel electric scooters provides product offerings through online sales channel including own or third party e-commerce platforms or offline sales channel considering retail outlets. One wheel electric scooters are self-balancing personal commuters mainly used I urban areas by the millennial and generation Z.

For the purpose of analysis, the report segments the global one wheel electric scooter market based on product type, application, sales channel, speed limit (kmh), and region. The report highlights the information about products such as Electric Unicycle, and Electric One wheel Hoverboard. In addition, it covers the details about the sale of one wheel electric scooters through various sales channel, including offline sales and online sales. Under the scope of the research, applications have been covered, which include Off-road activities, and Daily Commute. Based on Speed Limit (kmh), the market has been categorized into 20 kmh – 30 kmh, 30 kmh – 50 kmh, and More than 50 Kmh. Furthermore, the report outlines details about the revenue generated from one wheel electric scooters across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the global one wheel electric scooter market are INMOTION Technologies Co., Ltd., F-WHEEL, Dongguan Begode Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd., Ninebot Limited, Guangzhou Veteran Intelligent Technology Ltd., King Song Intell Co., LTD., .FUTURE MOTION INC., SWAGTRON, IPS Electric Unicycle, and SuperRide.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

– Electric Unicyle

– Electric one wheel Hoverboard

By Application

– Off-road Activities

– Daily Commute

By Sales Channel

– Online Sales

– Offline Sales

By Speed Limit (kmh)

– 20 kmh – 30 kmh

– 30 kmh – 50 kmh

– More than 50 Kmh

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Singapore

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY PLAYERS

