The industrial air blower market was valued at $4,961.4 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $6,066.9 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027. Industrial air blowers are mainly used in air handling units and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) units to incorporate air flow in industrial buildings and enclosed structures. Centrifugal blowers are specifically used for combustion air supplies, cooling and drying systems, dust control systems, and air conveyor systems among many other applications. Furthermore, positive displacement blowers are mainly used at sites with wet conditions like sewage aeration, filter flushing, pneumatic conveying, and gas boosting among other applications. In addition, air blowers are used for industrial air exhausting, combustion air for burning, and industrial vacuum applications.

Industrial air blower market is mainly driven by food & beverage industry owing to rise in consumption of packed food. In addition, industrial air blowers can convey air in both vacuum and pressured atmospheres, which is ideal for mining applications. Thus, there has been rise in use of industrial air blower in mining industry. However, high maintenance costs and high operating costs can restrain the industrial air blower market growth. Further, industrialization in developing countries will propel the growth of the industrial air blower market during the forecast period.

The industrial air blower market is segmented into movement of air, business type, end-user industry, and region. On the basis of movement of air, the market is divided into positive displacement and centrifugal. Depending on business type, it is classified into equipment sales and services. By end-user industry, it is segregated into food & beverage, wastewater treatment, pharmaceutical, chemicals & petrochemical and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1434

Competition analysis

The major players profiled in the industrial air blower market include Air Control Industries Ltd., Airtech Blower Industries, Atlantic Blowers, Atlas Copco, Compressor Pump and Services, Inc., Everest Blower Systems Pvt. Ltd., GP Motors, Howden, HSI Blower and Kaeser Kompressoren. Major companies in the market have adopted strategies such as business expansion, partnership, acquisition, and product launch, to offer better products and services to customers in the industrial air blower market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging industrial air blower market trends and dynamics.

– In-depth industrial air blower market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2027.

– Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

– A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

– The market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

– The key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the market industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Movement of Air

o Positive Displacement

o Centrifugal

By Business Type

o Equipment Sales

o Services

By End-user Industry

o Food & Beverage

o Wastewater Treatment

o Pharmaceutical

o Chemicals & Petrochemical

o Others

By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1434

Key Players

Air Control Industries Ltd.

Airtech Blower Industries

Atlantic Blowers

Atlas Copco

Compressor Pump and Services, Inc.

Everest Blower Systems Pvt. Ltd.

GP Motors

Howden

HSI Blower

Kaeser Kompressoren