The global hydraulic fluids market was valued at $9.1 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $12.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Lubricant is a substance used to control or reduce the friction between two surfaces of engine component or machinery.

A hydraulic system is any system that requires a force activation from one point to another. This system can be found in machinery or vehicles. Some examples of hydraulic systems in a vehicle include the brakes, clutch, and power-steering system. Hydraulic fluids encompass a line of different flowing forms of lubricants each designed for a different part of your vehicle or machinery. It is the base fluid used in different areas of the vehicle and uses the force of the actual non-compressing fluid to create both a flow of force and protection. Hydraulic fluid consists of numerous superior properties including better stability at high temp, long life, and good performance as compared to ordinary turbine oil, better viscosity, and others. Attributing to these properties, hydraulic fluid finds wide range of applications across various industries including oil & gas, chemical manufacturing, automotive, and others.

The scope of the global hydraulic fluids market includes various types of base oil, and end user along with the wide geographical coverage. Market segmentation based on base oil includes mineral oil, synthetic oil, and bio-based oil. On the basis of end user, it is segmented into oil & gas, automotive, marine, and aerospace & defense, construction, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type of Base Oil

– Mineral Oil

– Synthetic Oil

– Bio-based Oil

By End-Use Industry

– Oil & Gas

– Automotive

– Marine

– Aerospace & defense

– Construction

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Royal Dutch Shell plc.

– Dow

– Exxon Mobil Corporation

– BASF SE

– BP p.l.c

– Eastman Chemical Company

– Total S.A

– Sinopec Limited

– LUKOIL Marine Lubricants DMCC

– Chevron Corporation