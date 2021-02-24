Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “5G Chipset Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030.” According to the report, the Global 5G Chipset Market accounted for over US$ 1.3 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 48.9% from 2019 to 2030.

The growth of the 5G chipset market can be attributed to several factors, such as greater bandwidth, high coverage, reduced latency, and low power utilization for cell phones and IoT devices. The demand for increased internet speeds facilitating fast uploads & downloads coupled with the demand for 5G-enabled smartphones, tablets, routers, and base stations is also contributing to market growth. Moreover, the adoption of advanced technologies, such as robotic surgery, autonomous vehicles, and critical infrastructure monitoring, is further adding to growth of the 5G chipset market.

Some of the prominent players in the 5G Chipset Market include:

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Intel Corporation, Nokia, SAMSUNG, Xilinx, IBM, Infineon Technologies AG, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Qorvo, Inc., Anokiwave, and others.

Factors, such as increased mobile broadband utilization, enhanced cellular networking capabilities, the demand for high internet speeds and increased process efficiency, through the implementation of a 5G system, add to growth of the 5G chipset market. Also, the growing proliferation of the Internet of Things (IoT) & 5G in smart cities and smart infrastructure projects allow gathering information through sensors on a real-time basis. This information is then stored at central monitoring locations. This data is analyzed to improve public utilities & services and infrastructure. Furthermore, the adoption of IoT devices by manufacturing industries to monitor machine performance in real-time to enhance operational efficiency is contributing to growth of the market 5G chipset market. In September 2019, SAMSUNG announced the 5G-Integrated Mobile Processor, Exynos 980 that incorporates the best-in-class connectivity within a single chip with an integrated 5 G modem and intelligent processing performance. The modem of the mobile processor supports 5G to 2G networks, providing a fast gigabit downlink speed in 4 G LTE and up to 2,55-gigabits per second (Gbps) in 5G sub-6 GHz.

The 5G Chipset Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

