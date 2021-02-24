Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Guidewires Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030.” According to the report, the global guidewires market is estimated to be over US$ 660.8 million in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2030.

The significant growth of the guidewires market can be attributed to the growing number of geriatric populations coupled with the increasing prevalence & incidents of chronic & infectious diseases. Moreover, the growing demand for minimal invasive surgeries among patient population and the rising number cardiovascular surgeries, among others, will boost growth of the guidewires market over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing clinical applications of guidewires and favorable reimbursement scenarios in developed countries will fuel the guidewires market.

Some of the prominent players in the Guidewires Market include:

According to the World Health Organization, the proportion of the world’s population over 60 years will nearly double from 12% to 22% between 2015 and 2050. The geriatric population is more susceptible to old-age-linked diseases. Cardiovascular diseases remain among the most common causes of deaths among the aged population. For instance, according to the American Heart Association, Inc., in 2017, more than half of the heart transplant recipients were in the age group, 50 & older. Thus, the increasing geriatric population and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease are anticipated to propel the guidewires market.

The Guidewires Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

