Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Global Microtomes Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global microtomes market accounted for approximately US$ 124 million in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2030.

The growth of the global microtomes market can be attributed to factors such as the high prevalence of cancer and the wide-scale adoption of microsurgical instruments. Additionally, increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing patient awareness and the utilization of advanced technology in the field of microsurgical instruments, are further anticipated to propel growth of the global microtomes market during the forecast period. However, the lack of skilled professionals is a key factor that will hinder growth of the global microtomes market in the coming years.

Some of the prominent players in the Global Microtomes Market include:

Danaher, Sakura Finetek USA, Inc., Amos Scientific Pty Ltd, Cardinal Health, Histo-Line Laboratories, Diapath S.p.A., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Jinhua YIDI Medical Appliances CO., LTD, SLEE medical GmbH, and MEDITE Medical GmbH

The increasing cancer prevalence, rising geriatric population, and the increasing demand for early-stage diagnosis will boost the microtome market globally during the forecast timespan. The increased prevalence of chronic diseases will boost demand for microtome systems. In oncological disease, the examination of tissues is carried out to diagnose the existence of tumor cells. With the help of microtome devices, the extraction of precise tissue sections is possible. Moreover, the increasing demand for routine tissue examinations in R&D, hospitals, and clinics owing to raising awareness regarding the benefits of early diagnosis of various diseases, including cancer, is likely to propel market growth during the forecast period.

The Global Microtomes Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Product (Microtome Instruments and Microtome Accessories), Application (Disease Diagnosis and Medical Research), Technology (Manual Microtomes, Semi-Automated Microtomes, and Fully Automated Microtomes), End-User (Hospital Laboratories and Clinical Laboratories)

