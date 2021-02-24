Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Dental Sterilization Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global dental sterilization market accounted for over approximately US$ 1.1 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2030.

The growth of the dental sterilization market can be attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of dental diseases and the expansion of vendors in the emerging market. Moreover, increasing technological advancements in dental services and the rising preference for cosmetic dental procedures are further contributing to the market growth. However, the sterilization of complex dental devices involves more time & efforts, which is likely to hinder growth of the dental sterilization market.

Some of the prominent players in the Dental Sterilization Market include:

Getinge AB, Tuttnauer, Midmark Corporation, W&H Group, MATACHANA GROUP, SciCan Ltd., COLTENE GROUP, Dentsply Sirona, A-dec Inc., and Nakanishi Inc., among others.

The increasing prevalence of conditions, such as periodontal or gum diseases and tooth decay in low-income countries, are boosting the growth of the dental sterilization market. According to the 2017 Global Burden of Disease Study, it was estimated that around 2.3 billion people were suffering from caries of permanent teeth and more than 530 million children are suffering from caries of primary teeth. Proper sanitization of hospitals and dental clinics ensures the safety of patients availing treatments by avoiding the complications of cross-contamination. Hence, the growing awareness regarding oral health issues and the rising prevalence of oral diseases are likely to propel growth of the dental sterilization market.

The Dental Sterilization Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Product (Equipment and Consumables & Accessories), By End User (Hospital, Dental Laboratories, and Clinics)

