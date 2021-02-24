The growth of the aspiration & biopsy needles market can be attributed to several factors, such as the increasing awareness among people regarding diseases and the growing incidences and prevalence of cancer. Also, people with anxiety disorders are afraid of developing diseases that contribute to the extended dependence on diagnostic tests. Moreover, the preference for minimally invasive procedures that are less painful and enable quick recovery along with less surgical trauma to the body is further boosting the growth of the aspiration & biopsy needles market.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030.” According to the report, the Global Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market accounted for over ~US$ 897 million in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2030.

Some of the prominent players in the Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market include:

CONMED Corporation, BD, Cardinal Health, ARGON MEDICAL, Boston Scientific Corporation, INRAD Inc., HAKKO CO., LTD., Cook, Olympus America, Medtronic, and others.

Factors such as increasing cases of breast cancer among women, growing diagnostic testing activities, and increasing investments in R&D to enhance diagnostic procedures add to growth of the aspiration & biopsy needles market. Also, technological advancements, such as image-guided biopsy procedures, allowing easy removal of tissue samples, and obtaining images from different angles are further contributing to market growth. Breast Cancer Organization reports that 276,480 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed among women in the U.S. in 2020, along with 48,530 new cases of non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer. Also, the organization reports that about 2,620 new cases of invasive breast cancer diagnosed will be diagnosed among men in 2020. The average risk of breast cancer for a man is about 1 in 883. As of January 2020, there are over 3.5 million women in the U.S. with a medical history of breast cancer. It covers women presently undergoing treatment, and those who have undergone treatment.

The Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Product (Biopsy Needles and Aspiration Needles), By Procedure (Image-Guided Procedures and Nonimage-Guided Procedures), By Site (Bone & Bone Marrow, Breast, Colorectal, Kidney, Prostate, and Lung), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers, Research Laboratories, and Academic Institutions)

