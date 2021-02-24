In the consumer electronics industry, manufacturers have been investing heavily to develop better solutions in a highly competitive market. Thus, mobile phone makers, such as Apple, are working on self-healing materials to develop self-healing mobile phone bodies. Additionally, Samsung has filed a patent for an “anti-fingerprinting composition having self-healing property”. Also, Samsung has launched the Galaxy S10 mobile phone with a self-healing screen. The growing utilization of self-healing materials in the consumer electronics industry is considered to be a major factor driving growth in the operating market.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Self-Healing Materials Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030.” According to the report, the global Self-Healing Materials market was estimated at over US$ 365.05 million in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 21.66% from 2020 to 2030.

Some of the prominent players in the Self-Healing Materials Market include:

ACCIONA, applied thin films inc., Arkema, Autonomic Materials, Inc., BASF SE, Evonik, FEYNLAB Inc., Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, and PPG Industries, Inc., among others

A minor accident of the vehicle can cause scratches in its paintwork. High costs are involved in repairing or restoring the paintwork of such vehicles. Hence, key players are engaged in developing various types of solutions for the automotive industry. For instance, FEYNLAB Inc. has developed hand-applied self-healing technology based on ceramic nano-coating formulation with an ability to heal micro-defects and light swirl marks. Moreover, automakers are also exploring self-healing technology due to several advantages that it offers. For instance, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co is working on the development of self-healing tires.

The Self-Healing Materials Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Material Type (Polymers, Metals, Ceramics, Coatings, Concrete, and Asphalt), By Type (Reversible Polymers, Microencapsulation, Shape Memory Materials, and Biological Material Systems), By End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Automotive, Paints & Coatings, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Aerospace)

