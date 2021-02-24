The factors contributing to the growth of remdesivir market include, rising number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and increasing government initiatives. The advantages of remdesivir observed during the trails such as shortened time of recovery by an average of four days is another key factor driving its demand. Agreements signed by Gilead with generic manufacturers to deliver treatment at a substantially lower cost in the developing countries is also anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period. However, the possibility of shortage of the drug and the concerns related to the safety and efficacy of remdesivir amongst the patient population are some factors that are likely to hinder the market growth to a certain extent.

Latest research findings from Market Industry Reports (MIR) report titled “Remdesivir Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030” suggests that global remdesivir market is expected to witness substantial CAGR from 2020 to 2030.

Get sample copy of “Remdesivir Market” at:

https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/368

Some of the prominent players in the Remdesivir Market include:

Gilead Sciences, Inc., BrightGene Bio-Medical Technology Co.,Ltd., Hainan Haiyao Co., Ltd., EVA PHARM, Cipla Inc., Mylan N.V., Hetero, Ferozsons Laboratories, Zydus Cadila, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. and Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd., among others.

The initial novel coronavirus outbreak in China led to COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 has rapidly affected millions of lives worldwide thereafter. For instance, in U.S by the end of June 2020 there were approximately 3.1 million total cases with active cases being around 1.5 million. Rapid surge in the number of COVID-19 cases is expected to drive the growth of remdesivir market. Moreover, results from the NIAID study on patients hospitalized with COVID-19 showcased that remdesivir shortened time to recovery by an average of four days. This positive result is expected to spur its demand in the coming years.

The Remdesivir Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

by Form (Lyophilized Powder and Concentrated Solution), Patient Type (Pediatric Patients and Adult Patients), End Users (Hospitals and Clinics)

Research Approach

As a standard protocol at MIR, all research assignments go through the following rigorous processes.

Secondary Research

Primary Research

Market Size Estimation & Forecasting

Data Validation & Triangulation

Report Generation

Have any query? Inquiry about report:

https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/368

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

Buy this report @

https://www.marketindustryreports.com/checkout/368



About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.

We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that makes complex world simpler to stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence we bring proficient contingency to our clients in the evolving world of technologies, megatrends and industry convergence. We empower and inspire Vanguards to fuel and shape their business to build and grow world-class consumer products.

Contact Us-

Email: [email protected]

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com