Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Genotyping Assay Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” The global genotyping assay market was valued at over US$ 7 Bn. in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 21.8% from 2019 to 2030. The growth of this market can be attributed to the factors such as, the reducing prices of DNA sequencing, technological advancements, growing awareness on customized medicine, and rising importance of the method in drug development.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, QIAGEN, Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, Roche Diagnostics, GE Healthcare, Fluidigm Corporation, PerkinElmer, Eurofins Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Pacific Biosciences of California, GENEWIZ, and Integrated DNA Technologies.

The global genotyping assay market is propelled by a number of factors. One among them is the increase in the number of genetic diseases all around the world. Following that is the general awareness regarding personalized medicine all around the world especially in the developed regions of the world. According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, more than 60 thousand people are diagnosed with the major genetic disorder, Parkinson’s disease in the U.S. every year. Moreover, the number is expected to reach 1 million by 2020.

The Genotyping Assay Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

by Product & Services (Reagents & Kits, Instruments, Services) Technique (PCR, Sequencing, Electrophoresis), End Users (Diagnostic & Research laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Bio Technique Companies) and Region

