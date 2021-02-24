Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Stem Cell Assay Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report the global stem cell assay market was valued at over US$ 450.0 Mn. in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2019 to 2030.

The major factors driving the growth of the market includes increasing burden of chronic diseases, growing investment in R&D, and technological developments in biotech and pharmaceutical industry.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Promega Corporation, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, Bio-Techne Corporation, Hemogenix, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cellular Dynamics International Inc., and Cell Biolabs Inc.

Increasing global burden of diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and others are projected to be the major factors leading to the market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2017, number of patients suffering from type I and type II diabetes was estimated to be over 422 million. Moreover, the disease is expected to be the seventh largest cause of death by 2030.

According to American Cancer Society, in 2017, there were over 1.6 million new cancer cases in the U.S. Hence, there exists a need for developing new treatment methods which have led to the rise in approvals of clinical trials for the stem cell based therapies.

The Stem Cell Assay Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

by Product & Service (Instruments, Kits) Cell Type(Adult Stem Cells, Human Embryonic Stem Cells), Application (Regenerative Medicine, Drug Discovery, Clinical Research), Type (Cell Identification, Viability, Proliferation Assay)

