Satellite data services include collection, analysis, and distribution of data regarding weather, military, and agriculture. Satellite data services are preferred in various applications such as military and agriculture, owing to its features including accuracy, and efficiency. It helps defense department to monitor activities at border and helps agriculture department to monitor weather to overcome disasters. In addition, it helps to provide real time data such as transition plan information, fall eclipse information, messaging information, satellite coverage, polar orbit tracks, and general satellite status information. Satellite data services are widely used in various applications, including geospatial data acquisition & mapping, defense & intelligence, energy, construction & infrastructure development, natural resource management, conservation & research, media & entertainment, surveillance & security, and disaster management.

Surge in demand for satellite data from various industry verticals, rise in demand for earth observation satellites, and privatization of the space industry are expected to drive the market growth. However, stringent government regulations for implementation of satellite and lack of dedicated launch vehicles for small satellites hinder the market growth. Further, increase in adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and cloud computing in the space sector; rise in use of satellite data in the development of smart cities and connected vehicles; and rise in NewSpace movement are some of the factors that are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1414

The market is segmented on the basis of vertical, service, end use, and region. On the basis of vertical, the market is bifurcated into energy & power, defense & intelligence, engineering & infrastructure, environmental, agriculture, maritime, insurance and transportation & logistics. By service, it is divided into data analytics and image data. On the basis of end-use, it is categorized into commercial and government & military. Region wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Airbus S.A.S., East View Geospatial Inc., ImageSat International, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Maxar Technologies, Planet Labs Inc., Satellite Imaging Corporation, SpecTIR LLC, Trimble Inc. and Ursa Space Systems Inc are some of the leading key players operating in the satellite data services market.

COVID-19 SCENARIO ANALYSIS

– The temporary lockdown of various design, development, and manufacturing facilities with limited operational launch stations is limiting the market growth.

– For most of the large space manufacturers, the COVID-19 pandemic has hampered mission-deployments along with slowing down the new product deliveries due to disruption of the supply chain.

– During the outbreak, satellite imagery and analytics firms see growing interest in remote monitoring of facilities that have become harder to reach due to travel restrictions.

– Industry participants see short-term disruption in satellite development and its services during outbreak, which may create new opportunities for adoption of satellite data services.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study presents the analytical depiction of the global satellite data services market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

– The overall satellite data services market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

– The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global satellite data services market with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current satellite data services market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to benchmark the financial competency.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Vertical

o Energy & Power

o Defense & Intelligence

o Engineering & Infrastructure

o Environmental

o Agriculture

o Maritime

o Insurance

o Transportation & Logistics

By Service

o Data Analytics

o Image Data

By End Use

o Commercial

o Government & Military

By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1414

KEY PLAYERS

o Airbus S.A.S.

o East View Geospatial Inc.

o ImageSat International

o L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

o Maxar Technologies

o Planet Labs Inc.

o Satellite Imaging Corporation

o SpecTIR LLC

o Trimble Inc.

o Ursa Space Systems Inc.