The continual growth of the sterilization equipment market can be attributed to several factors which have led to wide scale adoption of sterilization products which are extensively used to obtain contamination free or sterile equipment. Moreover, improving healthcare infrastructure coupled with increasing funding in R&D activities worldwide is anticipated to further contribute to the substantial growth of the global sterilization equipment market between 2019 and 2030.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Sterilization Equipment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global sterilization equipment market is estimated to be over US$ 7.0 Bn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2019 to 2030.

Some of the prominent players in the Sterilization Equipment Market include:

• Sterigenics U.S.

• LLC

• Cantel Medical.

• Belimed

• 3M

• Getinge AB

• STERIS plc.

• Sterile Technologies Inc.

• Advanced Sterilization Products Division Ethicon US

• LLC.

• Andersen Products Inc.

and SAKURA SI CO. LTD.

Although, the current healthcare infrastructure has made considerable progress in preventing several forms of healthcare associated infections, yet, Hospital-acquired Infections (HAI) remains one of the most common complications among hospitalized patients. It is estimated that HAIs is among the top 5 leading causes of death in the U.S., and is responsible for a staggering 90,000 death every year. Therefore, sterilization and disinfection of instrument and hospital conditions is a major concern in today’s times, which requires paramount surveillance and scrutiny. Rising cases of HAI is anticipated to be a major driver for the global medical aesthetic market, which is further anticipated to grow in the coming years.

The Sterilization Equipment Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Product and Service (Sterilization Consumables and Accessories, Sterilization Instruments and Sterilization Services) End Users (Medical Device Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals & Clinics, and Food & Beverage Industry)

