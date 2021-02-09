Resistance Welding Equipment Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing adoption rate of resistance welding in automotive and appliance industries for manufacturing process is one of the main factor fueling the growth of resistance welding equipment market. Resistance welding has many advantages as no training is required to improve the welder’s skill unlike in arc and gas welding, owing to easy operation. It is suitable for high volume production for low cost products in a short period of time. Subsequently, due to its short time duration, less heat is transferred over the non-work area of the work piece. Moreover, no filler metals or consumables are required for joining or welding of metal sheets & components and it is environment friendly clean process. These are some reasons which are anticipated to the growth of resistance welding equipment market during the forecast period.

Resistance welding is more expensive than arc welding equipment. It is one of the key factor that can hamper the growth of resistance welding equipment market. Resistance spot welding has low fatigue & tensile strength and also have limited movement on assembly line. These are some other factors that hinder the growth of resistance welding equipment market. Furthermore, slow adoption of advanced welding technologies in the developing regions acts as restraint for the said market.

In current scenario, Semi-automatic and automatic resistance welding equipment are used by end use industry instead of manual resistance welding equipment, owing to easy operating and time saving facility. Steel industry is using the semi-automatic and automatic resistance welding equipment for manufacturing of pipe, tubing and smaller structural section. Among all end use industry, automotive industry is the prominent user of resistance welding equipment.