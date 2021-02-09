Global Water Desalination Pumps Market: Introduction

Water scarcity is a major issue plaguing various regions across the globe. The governments of various countries are implementing regulations to recycle and reuse water, particularly in the industrial sector. Desalination of water is appeared to be a viable solution for water scarcity. In a desalination plant, seawater (salinity range between 30,000 and 45,000 mg/L) and brackish water (salt content, <10,000 mg/L) is filtered through various processes, such as vacuum distillation, flash distillation, multiple effect distillation, reverse osmosis and solar evaporation, to produce clean and potable water.

The quality of the filtered water mainly depends on parameters, such as water salinity, salt content, water temperature, pressure and membrane permeation number. Thus, in order to maintain proper flow and reduce the pressure of supplying potable and clean water, desalination pumps are used. In desalination plants, pumps are the key components finding various applications in pre-treatment process, reverse osmosis, seawater intake, water discharge and others. Generally, centrifugal pumps or positive displacement pumps are used in desalination plants. The selection of a pump depends upon the capacity of the desalination plant. In small capacity plants, positive displacement pumps are used, whereas in high capacity plants, centrifugal pumps are preferred.

