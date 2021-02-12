Cold agglutinin disease (CAD) is an uncommon autoimmune hemolytic anemia in which a well-defined, clonal low-grade lymphoproliferative disorder of the bone marrow results in erythrocyte destruction mediated by the classical complement pathway. It is mediated by cold agglutinins (CA), without any underlying disease such as aggressive lymphoma, other overt malignancies, or specific infections. CA are able to agglutinate red blood cells (RBC) at an optimum temperature of 3–4°C, but are also active at higher temperatures, depending on the thermal amplitude. Symptoms get worse in cold weather.

Cold agglutinin disease is a type of autoimmune hemolytic anemias (AIHAs). AIHA consist of warm, cold, or mixed-reactive antibody types that are directed against antigens on the red blood cell (RBC) surface. It is classified as primary (unknown cause) or secondary (caused by an underlying condition) Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD). In both types, the antibody forms an immune complex with complement (an immune system protein) and attaches to the red blood cell membrane at low temperatures.

Get FREE sample copy at:

https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/cold-agglutinin-disease-cad-epidemiology-forecast



DelveInsight’s ‘Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) Epidemiology Forecast to 2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The DelveInsight Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) disease symptoms and causes, along with the risk factors, diagnosis, pathophysiology associated with the disease, and. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers detailed information on the Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Key Highlights Of The Report

Daufresne et al., reported a large series of Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) cases where the study identified that 68% of cases belong to primary CAD and 32% belong to secondary Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD). Causes of secondary Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) were as follows: B-cell lymphoma, T-cell lymphoma, an auto-immune disorder.

Berentsen et al. suggested a prevalence of 16.2 cases per million and an incidence rate of 1.0 Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) cases per million people per year in the Norwegian population. More than 70% of new cases are seen annually in patients above 40 years of age. The peak incidence being between 60 and 70 years of age with a median age of onset at 67 years.

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) frequency is usually more in females than in males. The male to female ratio is around 45:55.

Among the 7MM, the United States has the highest percentage of prevalent diagnosed & treated patients of Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD).

Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) Epidemiology

Delveinsight’s Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) epidemiology report provides insights about the historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries.

The Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports, and views of key opinion leaders.

Scope of the Report

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) .

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) patient population .

The Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) report provides a detailed overview explaining Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment patterns.

The Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report provides the segmentation of the Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) epidemiology.

Key Benefit of Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) Epidemiology Report

The Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) market.

Quantify patient populations in the global Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

Understand the magnitude of the Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) population by its epidemiology.

The Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over an 11-year forecast period using reputable sources.

Get FREE sample copy at:

https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/cold-agglutinin-disease-cad-epidemiology-forecast



Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) Disease Background and Overview Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) Patient Journey Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) Epidemiology and Patient Population Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

Related Reports

Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) Market Insight

DelveInsight’s “Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) market size and share analysis in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) Pipeline Insights

Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) Pipeline Insight, 2020 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) market.

Latest BioPharma Blog and Articles



About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

Contact us:

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+91-9650213330

DelveInsight

Connect With Us at:

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Latest Biopharma & Healthcare Blogs:

BioPharma Blogs

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at:

https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/cold-agglutinin-disease-cad-epidemiology-forecast

