The LATAM women hypoactive sexual desire disorder treatment market accounted for $131 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $170 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD) is the most common type of sexual dysfunction that occurs in adult women globally, manifested by lack of sex interest for a period of six months or more, owing to personal distress or fluctuating sex hormones during menstrual cycle. Hypoactive sexual desire disorder is also known as female sexual interest/arousal disorder. HSDD is currently on the rise in adult women population, which causes low self-confidence and less connection with partners.

Hypoactive sexual desire disorder is classified into primary, secondary, acquired and generalized, or situational. Accurate diagnosis of symptoms of HSDD is very critical to finalize the treatment procedure, which is either psychotherapy or pharmacotherapy. Pharmacotherapy comprises buspirone and bupropion off label non hormonal treatment for HSDD in women suffering from low libido associated with anxiety and depression. Moreover, cognitive behavior therapy is suggested to patients showing a positive response to counseling sessions with a sex therapist.

In addition, Flibanserin is currently the only drug approved by the US FDA (Food & Drug Administration) for treating HSDD in premenopausal women, owing to its multifunctional serotonin agonist and antagonist pharmacodynamic profile.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1456

The LATAM women hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD) treatment market is expected to register substantial growth in the future, owing to rise in prevalence of lifestyle ailments, such as stress, depression, anxiety, and prolonged fatigue and rise in use of medicines, which induces the state of hypoactive sexual desire disorder. For instance, stress can lead to release of hormones such as cortisol and epinephrine. These hormones in high levels can lead to diminished sex drive. Similarly, depression is marked by depressed mood, decreased energy, and loss of interest in pleasurable activities. In addition, rise in number of surgical procedures, which leads to sexual dysfunction, are expected to boost the growth of LATAM women hypoactive sexual desire disorder treatment market during the forecast period. However, lack in awareness related to hypoactive sexual desire disorder are anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, For instance, there is a lack of public education on sexual health issues in many countries of Latin America such as Brazil and Guyana. This contributes to low diagnosis of HSDD in these countries. Presence of strong pipeline products which present in late phases of clinical trials are expected to get approved for commercialization in the coming years. Hence, the presence of pipeline drugs offers a lucrative opportunity for the LATAM women hypoactive sexual desire disorder treatment market.

The LATAM women hypoactive sexual desire disorder treatment market is segmented on the basis of treatment type, sales channel, and country. By treatment type, the market is categorized into buspirone and bupropion. On the basis of sales channel, it is divided into hospitals, clinics, and online retailers. Country wise, the LATAM women hypoactive sexual desire disorder treatment market size is studied across Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and rest of the LATAM.

The key players operating in the LATAM women hypoactive sexual desire disorder treatment market include Aurobindo Pharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Glaxo Smith Kline (GSK), Palatin Technologies, Inc., Sprout Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Novartis (Sandoz), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Cadila Healthcare (Zydus). Product launch and acquisition were the most common strategies adopted by the key players, which has led to expansion of their product offerings.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global LATAM women hypoactive sexual desire disorder treatment market trends from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessments.

– The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

– A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

– The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market

Key Market Segments

– By Treatment Type

o Buspirone

o Bupropion

– By Sales Channel

o Hospitals

o Clinics

o Online Retailers

– By Country

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Colombia

Ecuador

Peru

Rest of LATAM

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1456

– List of key players profiled in the report:

– Aurobindo Pharma

– Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

– GlaxoSmithKline Plc

– Mylan N.V.

– Novartis AG

– Palatin Technologies, Inc.

– Sprout Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

– Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

– Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

– Zydus Cadila

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

– Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

– Amneal Pharmaceuticals

– Allergan plc