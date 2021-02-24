DelveInsight has launched a new report on Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Epidemiology

Chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) or Chronic Idiopathic urticaria (CIU) is defined as persistent symptoms of urticaria for 6 weeks or more. Chronic spontaneous urticaria was previously referred to as chronic idiopathic urticarial, but this term is no longer used as many cases have an autoimmune basis.

The Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Epidemiology Report covers the overview, treatment practice and forecasted epidemiology of Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Epidemiology from 2020 to 2030

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Epidemiology

Approximately 40% of patients with CSU report accompanying episodes of angioedema, whereas 10% have angioedema as their primary manifestation. In most cases, it is a self-limiting disorder, persisting for 2–5 years in the majority of cases, although 20% of patients suffer for more than 5 years.

Key Facts of Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Epidemiology Report

Age plays an important role in case of Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria (CSU) as it is most common in older adults. In 2020, there were 45,853 cases in age group of less than 19 years and 99,629 cases in age group of 60 to 69 years which are expected to rise as 49,547 cases and 107,656 cases respectively in 2030 in US.

Among the European countries, Germany had the highest Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria prevalent population

Total diagnosed prevalent population of Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria (CSU) in 7MM countries estimated to be 1,182,486 cases in 2020.

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Epidemiology Segmentation

Total Prevalent cases of Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria in the 7MM [2018–2030]

Age-specific cases of Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria in the 7MM [2018–2030]

Gender-Specific cases of Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria in the 7MM [2018–2030]

Total diagnosed and Treatable prevalent cases of CSU in the 7MM [2018-2030]

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Epidemiology Report Scope

The Chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns.

The Chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU).

The report provides the segmentation of the Chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) epidemiology by Prevalent Cases of Chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) in 7MM.

The report provides the segmentation of the Chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) epidemiology by Gender-Specific Prevalent Cases of Chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) in 7MM.

The report provides the segmentation of the Chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) epidemiology by Age-Specific Prevalent Cases of Chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) in 7MM.

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria: Market Overview at a Glance

