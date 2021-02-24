The green roof market was valued at $1,451.3 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $4,192.0 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.6% from 2020 to 2027. A green roof is also known as a living roof or vegetated roof. It is planted on waterproofing systems in residential and commercial areas for absorbing rainwater and stormwater.

Increase in construction activities in developing countries, such as India, China, and others, is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for growth of the green roof market during the forecast period. For instance, China is expected to spend $13 trillion on construction building by 2030. Increase in awareness about green technologies and energy-efficiency among people globally is another factor driving the growth of the green roof market.

Furthermore, increase in government norms to install green roof systems is expected to foster the growth of the green roof market. For instance, in 2017, the government of San Fransisco, a city in the U.S., made it mandatory to install green roof systems. Moreover, government plans to install green roof systems for the residential and commercial sectors are anticipated to boost the growth of the green roof market. For instance, in March 2020, Rotterdam – Zuid, a residential complex in the Netherlands, installed a green roof of around 7,600 square meters. Increase in global warming and the greenhouse effect globally is anticipated to drive the growth of the green roof market. For instance, the global warming effect from greenhouse gases generated by the global population to the atmosphere increased by over 30% from 1990-2015.

However, unfavorable climate conditions and the presence of substitutes, such as cool roofs, blue roofs, and brown roofs, are expected to hinder the growth of the green roof market. On the other hand, government policies for mandates for installing green roof systems are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market. For instance, in 2017, the government of San Fransisco, a city in the U.S., made it mandatory to install green roof systems in residential and commercial areas.

The global green roof market is segmented based on type, distribution channel, application, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into extensive and intensive. The extensive segment generated the highest revenue in 2019. Based on distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into online and offline. The offline segment generated the highest revenue in 2019. Based on application, the market is classified into residential, commercial, and industrial. The commercial segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.

Region-wise, the green roof market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2019, Europe was the highest contributor to the green roof market share.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The key players profiled in the global green roof market report include Axter Limited, Bauder Ltd, Green Roof Blocks, Optigrun International AG, Sempergreen Group, American Hydrotech Inc, Barrett Company, ArchiGreen Roof Ltd, Onduline Group SAS, and XeroFlor North America.

Many competitors in the green roof market adopted product launch, partnership, partnership, and acquisition as their key developmental strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in December 2018, Bauder Ltd introduced a new green roof product at London Build Exhibition. The company offered substrate sedum blanket and wildflower blanket green roof product line. This green roof product series is 100% biodegradable, robust, lightweight, and easy to handle.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

GREEN ROOF MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY TYPE

– Extensive

– Intensive

BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

– Online

– Offline

BY APPLICATION

– Residential

– Commercial

– Industrial

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY PLAYERS

– Axter Limited

– Bauder Ltd

– Green Roof Blocks

– Optigrun International AG

– Sempergreen Group

– American Hydrotech Inc

– Barrett Company

– ArchiGreen Roof Ltd

– Onduline Group SAS

– XeroFlor North America