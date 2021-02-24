The Indian Mobile Value-Added Services (MVAS) Market revenue is expected to reach $23.8 billion by 2020′ growing at a CAGR of 18.3%

Rising internet and mobile subscriber base’ availability of improved quality handsets at affordable rates’ M-commerce’ mobile entertainment services are few growth propellants of VAS.

Infoholic Research LLP’ a global market research and consulting company’ has published a study titled “Indian Mobile Value-Added Services (MVAS) Market in India: Drivers’ Restraints’ Opportunities’ Trends’ and Forecasts to 2020”.

The unparalleled internet penetration in India in the last decade has largely been possible due to the superior services offered by telecom operators at competitive rates. The telecom market of India has experienced a gigantic revolution in the past 10 years with subscribers switching to smartphones. The earlier popular value-added services (VAS) such as short message service’ astrology updates’ news alerts and weather updates have been replaced by sophisticated applications in response to the consumer’s changing needs.

Consumer VAS and Enterprise VAS segment would be the major contributors to the growth of the Mobile VAS Market of India.

Consumer VAS is expected to grow at a faster rate in comparison to enterprise VAS. However’ the lack of promotions and proper usage will hinder market growth.

Mobile-Commerce’ Mobile-Governance’ Mobile-Health and Mobile-Education will have huge promise in the Indian VAS market.

The Indian Mobile Value-Added Services (MVAS) Market is segmented and analyzed by users’ delivery platforms’ verticals’ VAS types and regions.

Healthcare’ education’ banking’ government and commercial enterprises are the major end user verticals. These sectors invest heavily on mobile platforms and are a key source of revenue for service providers.

The key market players are CanvasM Technologies’ Comviva Technologies’ IMImobile Pvt. Ltd.’ and OnMobile Global. The report also talks about the companies to watch for such as Mobile2Win and Value First Digital Media.

