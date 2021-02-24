Competent cells refer to E. coli cells, which comprise altered cell walls to enable assimilation of foreign DNA. Competent cells are broadly used for protein expression and cloning. Advancements in research related to molecular cloning and increasing commercial demand for recombinant proteins and molecular cloned products are some factors impacting growth of the global competent cells market.

A latest research study published by Future Market Insights (FMI) projects the global competent cells market to register an impressive 8.1% CAGR throughout the forecast period 2017 to 2022. The global market for competent cells is estimated to exceed US$ 2,000 Mn in revenues by 2022-end.

In its upcoming research report titled “Competent Cells Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) & Opportunity Assessment (2017-2022)”, Future Market Insights (FMI) has offered an in-depth analysis of the competent cells market. Historical analysis of the market for past four years is comprehensively compared with the market forecast for the period 2017 to 2022, enabling readers in gaining an understanding of current and future potential for growth of global competent cells market.

Global leading players in the competent cells market are focusing on increasing their product folio, in a bid to gain a competitive edge in the market. Key players listed in FMI’s report on the global competent cells market include Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Genescript Biotech Corporation, Illumina, Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., New England Biolabs Inc., OriGene Technologies, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., and Zymo Research Corporation.

Structure of Report

The report commences with an executive summary, which is concise, and delivers a 360-degree view of the competent cells market. In this chapter, the report offers an overview of the market, along with significant and relevant market numbers, which include historical CAGR (2012-2016) and forecast CAGR (2017-2022). The executive summary also renders information about lucrative regions on the basis of largest revenue share, and highest CAGR. The executive summary is followed by a detailed introduction of the market and a brief definition of the product – competent cells.

Moving forward, the report offers analysis of trends, untapped opportunities for market participants, and macroeconomic factors impacting the market growth. Succeeding chapters of the report emphasize on cost structure, product life cycle, supplier list, pricing analysis, and supply chain analysis. The report has incorporated an intensity map, showcasing presence of market participants across specific regions included in the report.

Market Taxonomy

The report has provided forecast of the global competent cells market on the basis of a segmentation-wise analysis. The global market for competent cells has been segmented based on application, end-user, product type, and region. This chapter of the report contains pertinent market numbers on the basis of revenue comparison, Y-o-Y growth comparision, and market share comparison. On the basis of regions, the report has segmented the market into Middle East & Africa (MEA), Japan, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Europe, North America, and Latin America. Quantifying the competent cells market across regions is a matter of identifying opportunities & quantifying expectations, instead of rationalizing them post-completion of the forecast period.

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Product Type Chemically Competent Cells

Electrocompetent Cells End User Academic Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations Application Cloning

Protein Expression

Competition Landscape The last chapter of the report offers information associated with the competition landscape of the market, listing details about global leaders operating in the global competent cells market. The information provided about market participants is in terms of key developments made by these players, product overview, key financials, and company overview. In the competition landscape, the report has also features the SWOT analysis of selected market players. This chapter is an integral part of the report, offering report readers with necessary information related to current market standings of global leaders in the competent cells market, and the way of strategy implementation of these players. Research Methodology Future Market Insights' analysts have leveraged tested and proven research methodologies in order to deduce the overall market size, coupled with contributions made by leading market players. Primary interview have been conducted by FMI's analysts with industry experts in detail, for collecting authentic data concerning the global competent cells market. This data gathered is further scrutinized and validated, by employing advanced tools for gleaning relevant insights pertaining to the global competent cells market.

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]