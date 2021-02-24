Internet penetration in India has increased over the years and it has largely been possible due to enhanced quality services by telecom operators at competitive rates. Increasing quality of handsets at affordable rates’ quality services by telecom providers’ need of information’ entertainment and M-commerce are driving the growth of mobile value added services. As the Indian consumers have upgraded themselves to smartphones’ popular , added services (VAS) such as short service message’ astrology updates’ news alerts and weather updates have been replaced by applications which have sophisticated features to meet consumer demands. Mobile-Commerce’ Mobile-Governance’ Mobile-Health and Mobile-Education are the future of mobile value added services (M-VAS) market in India. Some of the major market players of mobile value added service market in India are Vodafone’ Airtel’ and BSNL. The report provides unique insights into and in-depth analysis of mobile value added services market in India’ drivers and restraints as well as growth opportunities. It also contains analysis and forecasted revenues’ competitive landscape’ company profiles and industry trends.

The increasing smartphones and tablets market in India has led to the demand of the MVAS and has brought the growth opportunities for the telecom players’ content related players and mobile manufacturing players in the market. The recent roll out of the 4G technology is expected to drive data traffic in the future years. The traditional and modern MVAS adoption and usages by customers are gradually increasing in the country. The traditional value added services still hold the good growth’ delivering the real-time information efficiently to the consumers and large enterprises are focusing more on mobility applications to reach the customers in an effective way offering user-friendly services to sustain in the market. The Indian MVAS market is expected to grow in the upcoming years mainly driven by consumers VAS and enterprise VAS. The consumer VAS segment is expected to drive the Indian MVAS market’ but still enterprise VAS segment is predicated to see a large market growth in the near future. The Indian MVAS market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% during the period 2015-2020. The consumer VAS and enterprise VAS market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.7% and 19.3% during the period from 2015 to 2020′ respectively.

