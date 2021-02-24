The Increasing globalization of retailing in terms of and point of sale and point of supply the ICT spend in the retail sector increased over the years. It’s important for retailers to deploy more advanced retail information systems to gain competitive edge. The need of improving the customer interaction’ to accelerate the retail operations is encouraging retailers to spend huge amount in retail sector.

The report provides unique insights into and in-depth analysis of ICT spending in retail sector’ drivers and restraints as well as growth opportunities. It also contains analysis and forecasted revenues’ competitive landscape’ company profiles and industry trends.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

Indian Market

The main objective of this study is to understand the IT market potential for retail in India. The focus is on different IT systems and applications available in the market with special focus on hardware’ software & services market. The report presents the industry structure of retail IT penetration across the retail industry sectors. The report discusses the total market size of the IT retail industry and its segments. The future outlook is an important part of the report’ which gives an idea of industry performance in the near future. In addition’ there are many players helping the industry to grow’ out of which few are discussed in this report.

The market estimates for Indian IT retail market for 2015 is $37.48 billion. The estimated market for 2020 is $81.23 billion’ driven by all segments of the industry. The high growth has come mainly from food & grocery and apparel industry. IT services is expected to make a rapid growth in the next five years; expected CARG is 16.73% by 2020.

Key Players Covered in the Report

Oracle

Tata Consulting Services

Cisco

Infosys

International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Wipro

Cognizant

SAP