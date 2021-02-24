Active pharmaceutical ingredients are a key component of the pharmaceutical industry in the 21st century. Filters are essential in a number of cases during the course of API creation and are necessary in bioscience laboratory applications as well. An increased production of large biologics and molecules, nano fibre technological advancements, generic market growth, and regulatory guidelines for cleanroom pharmaceutical production are the main factors driving the pharmaceutical filtration market. Additional funds diverted towards R&D expenditure by major biopharmaceutical organizations also boost the profile of the pharmaceutical filtration market. According to Future Market Insights, the pharmaceutical filtration market is expected to record a robust CAGR of 6.1% for the period from 2017 to 2022.

Manufacturing has the major portion of the revenue share in the pharmaceutical filtration market by operation in 2017 and is likely to remain so throughout the duration of the forecast period. The manufacturing segment is expected to cross a value of more than US$ 9.3 billion by end 2022 making it imperative for companies to be present in this operation segment of the pharmaceutical filtration market. The pilot scale segment follows at a considerable distance but cannot be overlooked entirely in favour of manufacturing. The pilot scale filtration segment has strong scope in North America as the continent represents a little over a third of the pharmaceutical filtration market and is estimated to retain this share going forward

The cell separation segment comprises slightly above a sixth of the pharmaceutical filtration market by application and is predicted to lose popularity in the future. Nonetheless, the North America cell separation market alone is on track to push past a billion dollars by end 2022 and companies are advised to take this into account while devising their business strategies. The water purification segment has a similar revenue share to the cell separation segment in the pharmaceutical filtration market by application. After North America, the water purification segment is particularly prominent in Europe.

In terms of technology, microfiltration is quite popular as it contributes nearly half the revenue share in the pharmaceutical filtration market in the year 2017. Furthermore, microfiltration is anticipated to witness a high CAGR of more than 5.5% for the period 2017-2022 ensuring that all key stakeholders have ample opportunity in this lucrative technology. Ultrafiltration is not as prominent as microfiltration in the pharmaceutical filtration market but is gaining traction recently. Ultrafiltration technology has the greatest scope in both North America and Europe as these two continents are projected to cross a billion dollars in terms of value by end 2022

North America is the largest region in the pharmaceutical filtration market and is poised to grow to more than US$ 6 billion by end 2022

The report has profiled a few of the companies in the pharmaceutical filtration market. These include The Marmon Group LLC, Sartorius Stedim Biotech, Meissner Filtration Products, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Pall Corporation, Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc., Amazon Filters Ltd., and 3M Companies.