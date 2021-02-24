The Indian Telecom services market is one of the fastest growing markets in the world. Telecommunications is one of the prime support services needed for rapid growth and modernisation of various sectors of the economy. The policies and regulatory frame works implemented by TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) created a potential environment for service providers. The increasing network coverage and decreasing of tariff rates due to heavy competition were the potential drivers in the past few years. Some of the major players include Bharti airtel’ Vodafone’ Idea Cellular and etc. The report provides unique insights into and in-depth analysis of Telecom Service Providers in India’ drivers and restraints as well as growth opportunities. It also contains analysis and forecasted revenues’ competitive landscape’ company profiles and industry trends.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

Indian Market

The India has become one of the attractive markets for the international companies and domestic companies and development activities have been increasing in India due to rapid economic growth and FDI investments. The telecom sector has registered a huge growth from the past few years. As a result India has become the second largest telecommunication networks in the world today. The subscriber’s base is increasing in urban and rural regions. The government bodies of India have taken major actions to provide a business friendly environment for the enterprise in telecom sectors. Players are more aggressive in the market and they are coming with new technologies’ services and new ideas into the market. Most of the vendors are focusing on launching 4G technologies in upcoming years’ new services such as cloud and data center services will create high penetration in the market. As a result’ most of the major players may focus on these service markets. The telecom services market is estimated to reach high growth in forthcoming years due to high penetration in mobile service markets and technologies’ wireline networks’ etc. In all the verticals adoption and usage of telecommunication has been increasing. Subscriber’s base is increasing day by day in rural and urban regions. Further’ upcoming smart cities and digital India will boost the WiFi technology growth. The Indian Telecom Services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during the period from 2015-2020′ mainly driven by the wireless services. The wireless services market is expected to drive the telecom services market than that of other services and it is expected to grow at CAGR of 9.3% during the period from 2015-2020. The BFSI and retail verticals are expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% and 6.2%’ respectively’ during the period 2015-2020.

Key Players Covered in the Report

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited

Bharti Airtel Limited

Vodafone

Sistema Shyam Teleservices Ltd – MTS India

Tata Teleservices – Tata DoCoMo

Idea Cellular Ltd.