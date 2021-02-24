Every organization’s key business policies and regulatory compliance data is safely locked inside multiple software systems’ expressed in high technicality and usually not accessible to the key leaders/managers responsible for executing business policies and respective protocols. Business Rules Management System (BRMS) provides customised solutions to react quickly for all kinds of business rules & policies far efficient than traditional methods. Enterprises increased organizational agility and receptiveness are driving the BRMS market with benefits such as consistent business planners’ reducing time to market’ reducing total operational & maintenance cost’ and providing highly available & robust platforms for all businesses. Also’ enabling IT and business teams to easily communicate changes and rule maintenance work to be more consistently distributed across the enterprises. The key players include Bosch Software Innovations’ Progress Software Corporation’ Oracle Corporation’ Red Hat’ SAP’ IBM’ FICO’ CA Technologies’ and others. The report provides unique insights into and in-depth analysis of global BRMS market’ drivers and restraints as well as growth opportunities. It also contains analysis and forecasted revenues’ competitive landscape’ company profiles and industry trends.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Central Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific

This report provides an insight into the role of BRMS across the sectors’ such as insurance’ healthcare’ banking telecom’ etc. A detailed study also has been conducted on various operating systems used in this system. The scope of BRMS in small and medium enterprise that is end-users use is been covered. A comparative analysis also has been done on the basis of the various products and technologies used by main vendors in the market. A detailed market analysis is done and the emerging market trends have been forecasted. Global Business Rule Management System (BRMS) market is expected to grow in the future mainly driven by operating environment and verticals. Global BRMS market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.8% during the period from 2015-2020 respectively. Among the other operating environment open source has the highest market growth at an estimated CAGR of 31.2% from 2015 to 2020. The BFSI and health care industry sector has the highest revenue and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% and 15.9% respectively from 2015-2020.

Key Players Covered in the Report

Software AG

Progress Software Corporation

FICO

Sparkling Logic’ Inc.

Appian

Oracle

IBM

Red Hat

Fujitsu

Bosch

InfoTrellis’ Inc.

InRule Technology’ Inc.

Newgen Software.

Decide Soluciones.

Decisions on Demand