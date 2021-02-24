Cloud Infrastructure helps in building and managing a private Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) a cloud based on management and data center virtualization technologies for traditional workloads. Using Iaas’ it reduces the risk than establishing a data center for a new venture. Cloud infrastructure includes servers’ network’ storage’ virtualization’ security’ infrastructure system’ management’ and backup & recovery. It allows enterprises to shift their workload from one cloud to another’ avoiding lock-in that may occur when the customer depends more on a single cloud provider.

Available on demand over the internet’ cloud infrastructure provides secure and standardizable’ pool of scalable’ virtual IT resources and robust. Implementing an integrated infrastructure’ it delivers services faster’ improves manageability’ increases IT department’s value and reduces total cost of ownership. Cloud infrastructure is becoming a game changer for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by offering scalable infrastructure and capabilities available as services. Some of the vendors for cloud infrastructure are Cisco’ Red Hat’ Microsoft’ Google’ VMware’ Rackspace’ AT&T’ Amazon Web Services and Bluelock.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of global cloud infrastructure market along with drivers and restraints as well as growth opportunities and best practices in the market. It also contains analysis and forecasted revenues’ competitive landscape’ company profiles and industry trends.

The main objective of this study is to understand the global cloud infrastructure market. The focus is on different cloud systems and applications available in the market with a special focus on equipment’ services’ deployment and vertical market. The report presents the industry structure of the cloud infrastructure penetration across the various industry sectors. The report discusses the total market size of the global cloud infrastructure industry and its segments. The future outlook is an important part of the report’ which gives an idea of industry performance in the near future. In addition’ there are many players helping the industry to grow’ out of which few are discussed in this report. The report also covers how cloud infrastructure technology helps to reduce costs involved in buying’ installing’ upgrading and maintaining different equipment and services. The report also covers how cloud infrastructure technology provides an elastic’ scalable and easy entry.

The market estimates for global cloud infrastructure market for 2015 is $109.00 billion. The estimated market for 2020 is $206.93 billion’ driven by all segments of the industry. The high growth has come mainly from manufacturing and banking & financial services industry. Managed hosting services are expected to grow rapidly in the next five years with the expected compound annual growth rate (CARG) of 16.2% by 2020.

Key Players Covered in the Report

EMC Corporation

Dell Inc.

Cisco Systems’ Inc.

Amazon Web Services’ Inc.

Equinix Inc.

Salesforce.com’ Inc.

Rackspace Hosting’ Inc.

Hewlett-Packard (HP)

AT&T’ Inc.

