Connected cars connects to other devices within the car or devices’ networks and services outside the car including other cars’ home’ office or infrastructure. The major stakeholders of connected cars are automotive majors’ wireless carriers and engineering IT service providers. Some of the features that are used today are music/audio’ GPS navigation system’ wireless connectivity to make and receive phones’ parking apps using a smartphone’ automobile diagnostics. The future of connected cars includes LTE data connections & Wi-Fi’ Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) & Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) and autonomous cars. Two of the major hurdles that may hamper its rapid adoption are wireless connectivity infrastructure and consumers concerns of data safety & privacy. Some of the major market players include Apple’ Google’ IBM’ GM OnStar’ Daimler’ Ford’ QNX.

The report provides unique insights into an in-depth analysis of global connected cars market’ drivers and restraints as well as growth opportunities. It also contains analysis and forecast revenues’ competitive landscape’ company profiles and industry trends.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Central Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific

The connected cars market is not new to the market but now it is one of the hottest market where everybody are trying to be a part of it considering enormous potential the market beholds. Globally 700 million cars are there on road and 60 million connected cars are produced annually. Government initiatives and spending on smart cities will favour the connected cars market. Car manufacturers such as BMW’ Audi’ Daimler AG are focusing on bringing in new technologies make the car driving experience safer and more personalised. Telematics companies have tie ups with the car manufacturers and network connectivity providers to expand their portfolio of services to a whole new market. Large vendors’ as a part of their expansion strategy’ will continue to acquire small players in the market. North America and Eastern Europe are the major market for connected cars whereas the emerging region Asia-Pacific (India and China) is expecting a high growth in industrial and infrastructure sector in the next five years.

Connected cars will enhance safety’ traffic controllability’ and overall car experience. The Global Connected Car market is expected to grow in the future mainly driven by adoption of technologies by customers and government initiatives in various regions. Automotive companies’ tier1 suppliers’ network carriers’ modules plug-in’ technology enablers’ telematics provider and other will continue forge partnerships and create better connected car solutions. The global connected car market is expected to reach 153.6 billion by 2020.

Key Players Covered in the Report

General Motors

Ford Motor Company

Delphi Automotive PLC

NXP Semiconductors

Daimler AG

Continental AG

Garmin International

Apple Inc.

Google Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

AT&T Inc.

Intel Coproration

Zubie

Intelligent Mechatronic Systems – IMS

Jasper Technologies’ Inc

Mojio

Autonet Mobile