Airport Infrastructure Investment Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020

Aviation industry in India has a persistent pace of growth among the other industries in the world over the past many years. The government’s open sky policy has helped a lot of overseas players entering the aviation market in India with huge spending. Emerging business places’ increased scope for connectivity’ and government initiatives’ new operating models of airlines’ and tourism drives the dynamic growth of the Airport infrastructure development in India.

Airports offer access to essential infrastructure and services that facilitate air transport. In addition’ airports can play a critical role for economic development on local’ national and regional levels. The effective and efficient development and functioning of airports is therefore important for the sustainable development of air transport in particular and the economy as whole. The quality of airport infrastructure is a vital component of the overall transportation network’ contributes directly to a country’s international competitiveness and the flow of foreign investment.

The report defines and segments the Indian Airport Infrastructure spending and identifies drivers and restraints for this market with insights on trends’ opportunities’ and challenges. Leading players of the industry are Jet Airways’ Air India’ Indigo’ Spice Jet’ Go Air’ and etc.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

Indian Market

Key Players Covered in the Report
Airport Authority of India (AAI)
GMR Infrastructure Limited
Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T)
Reliance Infrastructure Limited
Bengal Aerotropolis Project Limited
Air India
Spice Jet
GoAir
Jet Airways
Air Asia
IndiGo

