Global Manufacturing Execution System (MES) and Enterprise manufacturing intelligence (EMI) are one of the rapidly growing manufacturing software and service market. MES solutions make things happen in a plant’ in a consistent manner’ based on prior learning and expert knowledge. Whereas EMI provides real-time plant status visibility’ through dashboards’ trending and data analysis’ downtime and efficiency management’ statistical process analysis and control. These solutions have a major role within the organization’ where it provides the manufacturing company with improved operations visibility and facilitating real-time decision-making.

Both MES and EMI solution are widely used and have become an industry norm across most industries. Some of the major players include Honeywell’ ABB’ GE’ Rockwell’ Siemens’ and Schneider Electric.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of global MES and EMI market along with drivers and restraints as well as growth opportunities and best practices in the market. It also contains analysis and forecasted revenues’ competitive landscape’ company profiles and industry trends.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Central Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific

The MES and EMI have become a norm in manufacturing industry where manufacturing enterprises. Vendors are now focusing on small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as the adoption of solutions like MES and EMI is less. There is huge competition in the market from ERP vendors who offer MES and EMI functionalities along with the product and pure-play vendors or only MES or EMI vendors. The vendors are consistently trying to include more features in their solution offerings and provide vertical solutions to meet specific industry standards and needs. Large vendors’ as a part of their expansion strategy’ will continue to acquire small players in the market. Solutions on cloud lowers the total cost of ownership’ which is encouraging manufacturing enterprises to opt for these systems and become more competitive.

Manufacturing enterprises should look to adopt these applications as the implementation gives them the capability to respond better to the dynamic environment by analyzing historic data and real time information about shop floor’ which increases the overall flexibility and improves efficiency of the enterprises.

The Global MES and EMI market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% and 16.25% during the period of 2015-2020′ respectively. The discrete industry segment is set to grow at a CAGR of 18.2 % and 15.4%’ followed by process industry which is set to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% and 17.4% respectively. The discrete industry segment is growing at a CAGR of 18.2% and 14.5%’ followed by the process industry growing at a CAGR of 16.1% and 11.2%’ respectively’ during the period of 2015-2020.

Key Players Covered in the Report

Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS)

Infosys Limited

HCL

Accenture Plc

Wipro Limited

Honeywell INC

ABB Ltd

General Electric Company

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

Schneider Electric SE

Dassault Systemes

Paper-Less LLC

Aspen Technology Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Parsec Automation Corporation

EazyworksInc

Aptean Inc.

Accumence Inc.

iTAC Software AG