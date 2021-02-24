The Indian datacenter market is observing new advancements in power’ cooling solutions’ and bandwidth pricing. With huge adoption of ?Green IT” service providers and enterprises are both looking forward to build energy effectual datacenters through right sizing’ enhanced system architecture and better design. The implementation of technologies such as cloud computing and grid computing in datacenters’ the India market is expected to have a huge growth potential and with bandwidth costs coming down significantly will lead to affordable datacenters hosting. The growth will be primarily driven by datacenter hosting players’ high speed Internet bandwidth service providers’ hardware vendors’ power and cooling solution providers’ and system integrators. The key players include IBM’ HP’ Netmagic’ Tata Communications’ and etc. The report provides unique insights into and in-depth analysis of Datacenter Market trends’ drivers and restraints as well as growth opportunities in India. It also contains analysis & forecasted revenues’ competitive landscape’ company profiles and industry trends.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

Indian Market

The Indian data center infrastructure market is expected to grow in the future mainly driven by the verticals such as BFSI’ manufacturing’ public sector and IT and telecom. The changes in the Indian political environment and increasing investments in public sector are expected to drive Indian data center infrastructure market in future. The total Indian data center infrastructure market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.30% during the period from 2015-2020. The storage segment is growing at a CAGR of 5.76% followed by servers and network equipment segments growing at a CAGR of 5.17% and 2.99%’ respectively’ during the period 2015-2020. Due to improvements in the economy of the country many enterprises are planning to expand their businesses results in enormous opportunities for service providers. In terms of data center types’ third party data centers are expected to grow much faster than captives as enterprises are showing much interest towards these third party data centers that help them to focus on their core business areas. However’ the industry is also facing some challenges in terms of data security when they outsource to third party vendors.

