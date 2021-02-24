The 3rd platform is built on a foundation of cloud’ mobile’ social’ and Big Data technologies. The overall market of 3rd platform is expected to grow’ largely driven by the increased adoption of cloud services across the globe. As Industry is moving towards innovation and enterprises are looking to gain competitive edge’ 3rd platform spending across the globe expected to capture major share in the overall ICT spending. The factors which are actively driving the adoption of 3rd platform are cost’ ease of access’ self-provisioning and sales channels. Some of the key vendors in this market are IBM’ LinkedIn’ Facebook and Salesforce.com. The report provides unique insights into and in-depth analysis of global 3rd platform market’ drivers and restraints as well as growth opportunities. It also contains analysis and forecasted revenues’ competitive landscape’ company profiles and industry trends.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

North America

Weatern Europe

Asia-Pacific

Eastern Europe + CIS

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

The 3rd platform market is huge and integration of these new technologies is creating new markets every day. Vendors are trying to keep up with the market by introducing new products’ services and solutions and big vendors are aggressively acquiring small companies to reduce time to market’ strengthen current offerings and capitalise new markets. Enterprises are transforming their business on the 3rd platform technologies’ as the consumerization’ rise in BYOD adoption and managing mobile employees has left them with no other option than to change. Start-ups and midscale enterprises are trying to capitalise the market as they can leverage scalability’ reduce cost of ownership’ and accessing to new edge services and solution on these platforms which gives them the flexibility to focus on main business rather than be worried by operational issues and thus complete with the established players in the market. No industry is left out from 3rd platform wave’ from retail to even sports industry they use the 3rd platform technologies to improve their efficiency’ take better informed decisions’ streamline all operation and compete better by providing better offering to customers. 3rd platform technologies is changing the rules of the game and enterprises who have not adopted these technologies need to rethink their strategy’ as the market won’t give them a second chance’ and soon they may get outdated.

Key Players Covered in the Report

ADOBE SYSTEMS INCORPORATED

CITRIX SYSTEMS INC.

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

SALESFORCE.COM’ INC.

ACCENTURE PLC

RACKSPACE HOSTING’ INC.

REDHAT INC.

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.

AMAZON.COM’ INC.

GOOGLE INC.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP (IBM)

EMC CORPORATION

CISCO SYSTEMS’ INC.

ORACLE CORPORATION

RIGHTSCALE INC.

MOBILEIRON’ INC.

SKYHIGH NETWORKS’ INC.

SPROUT SOCIAL’ INC.

SPLUNK INC.