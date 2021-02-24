Cybersecurity is the process and practice designed specifically to protect computers’ networks’ programs’ and data from damaging or unauthorized access. Today’ Automotive industry is the biggest vertical segment in the manufacturing sector where nowadays’ connected cars are on roads. With the use of connected devices (IoT/IoE)’ security becomes one of the issues. Thus’ organizations are using security applications to protect the automobile from theft and other malware attacks.

With the increase in IoT devices’ the number of connected cars will increase leading to security concerns. The concern of this security will hamper the market in the future leading to more opportunities for security providers. Thus’ automakers and cyber security vendors need to work together for the development of the new security applications. The auto cyber technology will boost the automaker revenues and most of the security providers will consider auto cyber technology as objective and strategy to increase their footprints.

The Global Auto Cyber Security market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% during the period 2015-2020′ mainly driven by security type’s market segment. The growth of security market is due to increase in demand for the wireless based application from connected car enablers and security segment. The Auto Cyber Security market is analyzed in six regions – North America’ Western Europe’ Central Eastern Europe’ Middle East & Africa’ Latin America and Asia-Pacific. According to Infoholic Research’ Western Europe’ and Asia-Pacific regions will be dominating the market in next five years.

One of the major trends in the market will be the entry of cloud providers. As cloud-based technology is affordable and SMEs will be first end-user of this technology’ the opportunity is large. Due to the untapped market’ a lot of cloud providers will try to enter the market with customized cloud security applications. However’ their entry can increase the competition and improve the solutions.

This study covers and analyzes “Auto/Automotive Cyber Security market” globally. Bringing out the complete key insights of this industry’ this report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends’ current market scenario’ government initiatives’ and technologies related to the market. In addition’ helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Central Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific

Key Players Covered in the Report

Delphi Automotive PLC

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

Cisco System’ Inc

McAfee Inc

NXP Semiconductors

Continental AG

Daimler AG

Fortinet Inc

Capgemini S.A

FICO

International Business Machines Corp

Microsoft Corporation

TowerSec

Argus Cyber Security Inc.

Mocana

Security Innovation Inc.

Arilou Technologies